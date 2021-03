By Giulia Petroni

Linde PLC said Monday that it will supply liquid hydrogen and related infrastructure to Norwegian operator Norled AS for the world's first operational hydrogen-powered ferry.

The industrial-gases and engineering company said it will also install onshore and onboard hydrogen storage, distribution and safety equipment. Supply is scheduled to start in 2022.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0535ET