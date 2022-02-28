DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program



28-Feb-2022 / 19:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Guildford, UK, February 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will follow the previous US$5.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and has been completed.

Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding approx. 507 million shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through and including July 31, 2024. The purpose of the program shall be to (1) reduce the share capital; (2) meet any obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments; and/or (3) meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.



Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc

Contact:

Anna Davies

Tel: +44 1483 244 705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com