    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/15/2021 | 04:39am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linde plc / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-15 / 10:37 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: English Date of disclosure: September 17, 2021 Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233530 2021-09-15

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233530&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

