Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Linde plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: English Date of disclosure: September 17, 2021 Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
