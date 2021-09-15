Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
09/15/2021 | 04:39am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linde plc
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
15.09.2021 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)