  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc: Linde Announces Dividend Increase for 2022 and New $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program

02/28/2022 | 01:16pm EST
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
28.02.2022 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guildford, UK, February 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of Linde's ordinary shares. This new program replaces the $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and was recently completed.

"In 2021, Linde again generated record cash flow," said incoming Chief Executive Officer, Sanjiv Lamba. "Our capital allocation priorities are to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in high-quality growth opportunities and continue our track record of paying and annually increasing the dividend. Any surplus cash will be used to reward shareholders through a share repurchase program."

Pursuant to European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) requirements, this new share repurchase program must set forth a maximum share capital repurchase amount and an expiration date, which the Board has set at 15% of outstanding shares and July 31, 2024, respectively.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (?26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Contacts:		  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1290021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1290021  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 267 M - -
Net income 2021 3 972 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 72 159
Free-Float -
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 297,49 $
Average target price 371,29 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-14.13%150 976
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-21.00%53 296
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.50%8 325
AIR WATER INC.-8.00%3 165
LINDE INDIA LIMITED9.38%3 094
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-5.49%2 903