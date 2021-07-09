Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

07/09/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

09.07.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, July 9, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 9:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 2925099
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on
Friday, July 30, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 2925099

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (?24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


09.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1216962

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1216962  09.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216962&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about LINDE PLC
06:32aLINDE  : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
06:02aLINDE PLC : Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Sch..
EQ
06:01aPRESS RELEASE  : Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Con..
DJ
07/06LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/06DGAP-CMS  : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
DJ
06/29LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/28DGAP-PVR  : Linde plc: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
06/28LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/28LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/22LINDE  : Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 290 M - -
Net income 2021 4 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 71 699
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 286,99 $
Average target price 326,55 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC8.91%147 515
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.5.18%63 858
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.42%8 978
AIR WATER INC.-10.69%3 547
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.2.85%2 582
FOOSUNG CO., LTD.-5.93%850