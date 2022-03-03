Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/03/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.03.2022 / 23:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")
Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs
The grant of 1,388 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout
in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the
March 1, 2022 date of grant, subject to certain conditions having
been fulfilled.

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
The acquisition of 3,881.684 Ordinary Shares and disposal of 906 Ordinary Shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 1,388
    Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
    US$0.00 3,881.684
    Disposal of Ordinary Shares
    US$282.56 906
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 1 MARCH 2022
2 MARCH 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The RSUs shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a
one-for-one basis one year after the March 1, 2022 grant date,
provided that the awardee serves on the Linde plc Board of Directors
continuously through the vesting date, except under certain
circumstances in which a pro-rata payout may be made.

3,881.684 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the partial installment payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on February 27, 2018 which has fully vested but whose payout has been deferred. 906 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU partial payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$282.56 per share).

03.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73175  03.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
