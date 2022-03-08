Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 03:47:07 pm
272.64 USD   +0.61%
03:50pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:18pINSIDER BUY : Linde
MT
07:43aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/08/2022 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2022 / 21:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of 3,750 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$268.62 3,750 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 8 MARCH 2022
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information The price reported is the weighted average purchase price. The per share purchase prices ranged from $268.54 to $269.27.

08.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73345  08.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
03:50pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:18pINSIDER BUY : Linde
MT
07:43aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/07LINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/03LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/01Linde Announces Dividend Increase for 2022 and New $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program
AQ
03/01LINDE PLC : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
02/28Linde to Buy Back Up to $10 Billion Shares
MT
02/28Linde Raises Quarterly Dividend, Discloses $10 Billion Buyback Authorization
MT
02/28LINDE PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 305 M - -
Net income 2022 4 478 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 72 327
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 270,99 $
Average target price 370,57 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-21.78%137 465
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-27.20%49 110
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.63%7 851
AIR WATER INC.-10.70%3 076
LINDE INDIA LIMITED6.19%2 828
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.67%2 704