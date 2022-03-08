Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/08/2022 | 03:50pm EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.03.2022 / 21:48
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Linde public limited company
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument,
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
Nature of the transactions
Purchase of 3,750 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition
US$268.62
3,750 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
Dates of the transactions
8 MARCH 2022
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
Additional Information
The price reported is the weighted average purchase price. The per share purchase prices ranged from $268.54 to $269.27.
