  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 08:38:38 am EDT
323.87 USD   -1.75%
08:19aLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:52aLINDE PLC : Credit Suisse raises to Buy from Sell
MD
05/24LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/31/2022 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2022 / 14:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Share Options (?Options?)
Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 2,840 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on
07 June 2022) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share. There was no market sale of shares, and Mr. Lamba held the total 2,840 shares resulting from the exercise.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$1.92 2,840 Options
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 25 May 2022
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information  

31.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75557  31.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 844 M - -
Net income 2022 5 083 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 72 507
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 329,63 $
Average target price 370,95 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-4.85%165 149
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-17.62%55 587
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.31%8 418
LINDE INDIA LIMITED20.99%3 314
AIR WATER INC.-1.86%3 061
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.40%2 379