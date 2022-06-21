Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Robert L. Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 11.58 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants, including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of RSUs
US$0.00
11.58
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
17 JUNE 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue
g)
Additional Information
The 11.58 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.
