

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2022 / 21:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Edward G. Galante 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Deferred Stock Units (“DSUs”)

Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of DSUs

The acquisition of 51.858 DSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the Praxair, Inc. Directors Fee Deferral Plan (the “Plan”).



Acquisition of RSUs

The acquisition of 35.485 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants, including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of DSUs US$0.00 51.858 Acquisition of RSUs US$0.00 35.485 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 17 JUNE 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information The 51.858 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan. The 35.485 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.

