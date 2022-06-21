Log in
03:15pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:13pNew Zealand Hydrogen Project Whittles Developer Shortlist to Woodside, Fortescue
DJ
03:10pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2022 / 21:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Thomas Enders
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 2.432 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 2.432
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 17 JUNE 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 2.432 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.

21.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76313  21.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
