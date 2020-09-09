DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc

Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.09.2020 / 09:25

Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

LINDE PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable):



Baltimore, Maryland, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: T. Rowe Price International Ltd 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 03 September 2020 6. Date on which issuer notified: 08 September 2020 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.99% 0.00% 2.99% 525,566,917 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.18% 0.00% 3.19% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect IE00BZ12WP82 15,734,600 2.99% SUBTOTAL A 15,734,600 2.99% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights Shares on loan N/A Right of recall on demand 100 0.00% SUBTOTAL B.1 100 0.00% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price International Ltd 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:



Done at Baltimore, Maryland, USA on 08 September 2020.

