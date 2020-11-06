Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:10am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.11.2020 / 10:55
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 5 November 2020, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/b9b0cbff-2e09-4a61-8175-912739b5e732 (short URL: https://t1p.de/0vdh). 

06.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146130  06.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146130&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINDE PLC
05:10aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
03:55aLINDE PLC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11/05LINDE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/05LINDE PLC : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
11/05LINDE PLC : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11/05LINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/05LINDE : 3Q Profit, Sales Declined
DJ
11/05LINDE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05Linde targets hydrogen investments as raises 2020 growth outlook
RE
11/05LINDE PLC : Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables at..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 083 M - -
Net income 2020 2 999 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 76 662
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 268,68 $
Last Close Price 249,76 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC17.31%130 830
AIR LIQUIDE6.81%74 448
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.26%71 990
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS29.09%63 903
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY25.07%58 844
LG CHEM, LTD.113.23%41 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group