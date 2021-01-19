Log in
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/19/2021 | 01:34pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.01.2021 / 19:33
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 19 January 2021, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/node/9526/html (short URL: https://t1p.de/r3x0).

19.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161785  19.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
