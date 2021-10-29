DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-29 / 18:42 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
On 29 October 2021, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/aykd.
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
October 29, 2021 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)