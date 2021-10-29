Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/29/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-29 / 18:42 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 29 October 2021, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/aykd.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244976 2021-10-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244976&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 061 M - -
Net income 2021 4 624 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 71 736
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 317,96 $
Average target price 347,90 $
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC20.66%162 869
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.10.33%66 728
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION40.08%10 253
AIR WATER INC.-5.40%3 457
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.7.60%2 953
LINDE INDIA LIMITED138.50%2 642