DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-29 / 18:42 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 29 October 2021, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/aykd.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Linde plc The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road GU2 7XY Guildford United Kingdom Internet: www.linde.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1244976 2021-10-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244976&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)