LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  LINDE PLC
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 63. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

15.09.2020 / 16:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 63. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 07.09.2020 through 11.09.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
07.09.2020 - - - - -
08.09.2020 20.000 244,3835 - - 20.000
09.09.2020 20.000 250,6185 - - 20.000
10.09.2020 20.000 250,2489 - - 20.000
11.09.2020 20.000 250,2055 - - 20.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 15.09.2020

Linde plc


15.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1131901  15.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1131901&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 165 M - -
Net income 2020 3 213 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 662
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC18.01%131 874
AIR LIQUIDE11.81%79 022
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.18%70 305
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS29.35%67 145
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY21.46%58 755
LG CHEM, LTD.124.25%43 853
