LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/29/2020 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 65. Interim Report
29.09.2020

29.09.2020 / 14:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 65. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21.09.2020 through 25.09.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
21.09.2020 25.000 237,2009 - - 25.000
22.09.2020 25.000 237,6373 - - 25.000
23.09.2020 25.000 236,5259 - - 25.000
24.09.2020 25.000 233,1144 - - 25.000
25.09.2020 28.220 231,2414 - - 28.220
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 29.09.2020

Linde plc


29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137656  29.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137656&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 158 M - -
Net income 2020 3 213 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,3x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 76 662
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 268,95 $
Last Close Price 237,05 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC11.34%124 383
AIR LIQUIDE8.72%75 414
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.32%71 109
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS24.55%64 649
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY19.52%57 892
LG CHEM, LTD.97.17%38 900
