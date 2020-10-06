Log in
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

10/06/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 66. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2020 / 21:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 66. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 28.09.2020 through 02.10.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
28.09.2020 25.000 237,5893 - - 25.000
29.09.2020 25.000 237,6070 - - 25.000
30.09.2020 25.000 237,9000 - - 25.000
01.10.2020 25.000 235,6714 - - 25.000
02.10.2020 25.200 233,1510 - - 25.200
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 06.10.2020

Linde plc


06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139304  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139304&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 167 M - -
Net income 2020 3 218 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 76 662
Free-Float 95,0%
