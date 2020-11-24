Log in
LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 11/24 02:36:23 pm
251.6300 USD   -0.20%
08:11aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/18LINDE : Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 18th Consecutive Year
EQ
11/17LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

11/24/2020 | 08:11am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 73. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

24.11.2020 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 73. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 16.11.2020 through 20.11.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
16.11.2020 - - 11.575 217,3609 11.575
17.11.2020 - - 12.080 214,1718 12.080
18.11.2020 - - 17.000 213,3259 17.000
19.11.2020 - - 15.500 211,5237 15.500
20.11.2020 - - 11.850 213,5131 11.850
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 24.11.2020

Linde plc


24.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150268  24.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150268&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 988 M - -
Net income 2020 3 098 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,0x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 74 648
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 276,81 $
Last Close Price 252,14 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC18.43%132 135
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.66%77 112
AIR LIQUIDE8.28%76 169
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS17.14%60 840
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY25.81%59 668
LG CHEM, LTD.135.59%48 725
