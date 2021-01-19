Log in
LINDE PLC

(LIN)
01/19 12:03:57 pm
258.885 USD   +0.31%
11:46aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:31aLINDE PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Ahead of Wednesday's Market Open
MT
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

01/19/2021 | 11:46am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 81. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

19.01.2021 / 17:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 81. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11.01.2021 through 15.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
11.01.2021 12.000 267,4133 8.000 218,1013 20.000
12.01.2021 12.000 265,5671 8.000 218,0284 20.000
13.01.2021 12.000 267,2224 8.000 218,1025 20.000
14.01.2021 12.000 265,4519 8.000 219,7188 20.000
15.01.2021 18.000 259,2352 8.000 215,6088 26.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 19.01.2021

Linde plc


19.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161743  19.01.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 182 M - -
Net income 2020 2 731 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,8x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 74 648
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-2.06%135 035
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.96%83 493
AIR LIQUIDE-1.01%75 781
LG CHEM, LTD.16.99%63 925
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS5.01%63 421
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.27%58 971
