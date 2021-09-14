Log in
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/14/2021
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 32. Interim Report Linde plc: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-14 / 13:15 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 32. Interim Report On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the period from 06.09.2021 through 10.09.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: 

                            United States                             Germany (XETRA)                      Total 
Trading Date   Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume 
                   (shares)              (USD)^1              (shares)              (EUR)^1              (shares) 
 06.09.2021            -                    -                  10.750                267,65               10.750 
 07.09.2021          5.500               314,8353              62.000               267,481               67.500 
 08.09.2021         45.000               312,4451              32.000               264,8984              77.000 
 09.09.2021         40.000               313,457               12.030               263,8994              52.030 
 10.09.2021         25.000               312,4506              32.500               264,7292              57.500

^1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/ 2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 14.09.2021

Linde plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233259 2021-09-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

