  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/13 04:10:00 pm
313.5 USD   +0.99%
07:16aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:16aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/13LINDE : To Increase Production Capacity In US Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/14/2021 | 07:16am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 32. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

14.09.2021 / 13:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 32. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 06.09.2021 through 10.09.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
06.09.2021 - - 10.750 267,65 10.750
07.09.2021 5.500 314,8353 62.000 267,481 67.500
08.09.2021 45.000 312,4451 32.000 264,8984 77.000
09.09.2021 40.000 313,457 12.030 263,8994 52.030
10.09.2021 25.000 312,4506 32.500 264,7292 57.500
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 14.09.2021

Linde plc


14.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1233259  14.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 858 M - -
Net income 2021 4 504 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 71 736
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 313,50 $
Average target price 345,85 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC18.97%161 207
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-1.36%59 658
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION61.80%12 200
AIR WATER INC.3.11%3 882
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.14.56%3 128
LINDE INDIA LIMITED172.99%3 073