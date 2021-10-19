Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/19 08:56:47 am
307.775 USD   -0.06%
08:46aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:46aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/15LINDE PLC : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

10/19/2021 | 08:46am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2021 / 14:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 04.10.2021 through 081.10.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
11.10.2021 20.000 296,6206 30.500 255,4661 50.500
12.10.2021 20.000 296,0387 32.500 255,6321 52.500
13.10.2021 20.000 300,3775 20.800 258,1754 40.800
14.10.2021 20.000 307,4278 20.000 262,0761 40.000
15.10.2021 20.000 308,2748 20.000 265,5292 40.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 19.10.2021

Linde plc


19.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1241884  19.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241884&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
