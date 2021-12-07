Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Linde plc
  News
  Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

12/07/2021 | 06:16am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 44. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

07.12.2021 / 12:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 44. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 29.11.2021 through 03.12.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
29.11.2021 30.000 321,0255 43.500 284,5419 73.500
30.11.2021 68.600 317,3279 33.150 279,9096 101.750
01.12.2021 20.000 321,3216 28.500 283,8424 48.500
02.12.2021 7.907 322,3208 50.000 283,0232 57.907
03.12.2021 103.000 319,8887 47.000 286,5358 150.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 07.12.2021

Linde plc


07.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1254841  07.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 207 M - -
Net income 2021 4 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 72 159
Free-Float 92,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 325,03 $
Average target price 357,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC20.79%165 872
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.7.20%64 864
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION35.96%9 936
AIR WATER INC.-2.56%3 527
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.60%3 056
LINDE INDIA LIMITED151.47%2 764