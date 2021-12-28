Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

12/28/2021 | 04:03am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

28.12.2021 / 10:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 20.12.2021 through 24.12.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
20.12.2021 103.700 328,5734 80.000 290,8671 183.700
21.12.2021 50.000 331,6225 43.500 292,3426 93.500
22.12.2021 25.000 334,3162 31.000 293,6153 56.000
23.12.2021 30.000 339,5794 18.948 296,1412 48.948
24.12.2021 - - - - -
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 28.12.2021

Linde plc


28.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262835  28.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
