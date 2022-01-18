Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

01/18/2022 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 50. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

18.01.2022 / 10:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 50. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 10.01.2022 through 14.01.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
10.01.2022 16.000 333,0139 21.000 294,9445 37.000
11.01.2022 26.000 333,9418 21.000 294,9634 47.000
12.01.2022 19.434 339,1244 21.000 295,8984 40.434
13.01.2022 21.000 336,6368 21.000 295,3626 42.000
14.01.2022 28.500 327,8430 28.500 288,2576 57.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 18.01.2022

Linde plc


18.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269879  18.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269879&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
04:37aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/17Hynion Climbs 9% Amid Purchase of Linde's Hydrogen Filling Stations in Swedish Municipa..
MT
01/14Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
01/12LINDE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
01/12Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
01/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Linde's Price Target to $365 from $330, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/11LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/04Societe Generale Adjusts Linde's Price Target to $400 from $365, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
01/04LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 156 M - -
Net income 2021 4 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 72 159
Free-Float -
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 328,63 $
Average target price 371,57 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-5.14%167 114
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-4.24%64 588
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.04%9 548
AIR WATER INC.1.91%3 560
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.19%2 982
LINDE INDIA LIMITED4.01%2 969