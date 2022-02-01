Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

02/01/2022 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 52. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

01.02.2022 / 11:11
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 52. Interim Report
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 24.01.2022 through 28.01.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
24.01.2022 50.400 309,2079 53.500 276,7279 103.900
25.01.2022 32.137 310,9145 30.596 274,7210 62.733
26.01.2022 16.000 313,4109 16.000 279,8573 32.000
27.01.2022 16.000 310,9573 16.000 276,8382 32.000
28.01.2022 16.000 308,8477 16.000 275,6248 32.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 01.02.2022

Linde plc


01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1275250  01.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275250&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
05:13aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/28ITM Power Sells 24-MW Electrolyzer For Ammonia Production in Norway
MT
01/27Linde Secures Record Number Of Small On-Site Deals In 2021
MT
01/27Linde Signs Record Small On-Site Contracts in 2021
EQ
01/27Linde Signs Record Small On-Site Contracts in 2021
CI
01/25LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/18LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/17Hynion Climbs 9% Amid Purchase of Linde's Hydrogen Filling Stations in Swedish Municipa..
MT
01/14Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
01/12LINDE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 200 M - -
Net income 2021 4 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 72 159
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 318,68 $
Average target price 373,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-8.01%161 947
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-7.28%62 542
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.99%8 497
AIR WATER INC.-2.03%3 382
LINDE INDIA LIMITED9.78%3 123
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.24%2 708