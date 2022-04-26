Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:05:04 pm EDT
313.99 USD   +1.38%
06:12aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:01aLINDE PLC : Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2022
EQ
04/25Linde Inks Helium Offtake Deal With US LNG Producer
MT
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

04/26/2022 | 06:12am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 8. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

26.04.2022 / 12:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 8. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 18.04.2022 through 22.04.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
18.04.2022 75.000 317,5243 - - 75.000
19.04.2022 37.500 317,3792 37.500 292,0691 75.000
20.04.2022 37.500 325,6836 37.500 295,8475 75.000
21.04.2022 37.500 328,0676 37.500 303,5951 75.000
22.04.2022 43.400 313,6959 37.500 296,7945 80.900
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 26.04.2022

Linde plc


26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1335625  26.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1335625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
