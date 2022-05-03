Log in
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

05/03/2022 | 04:58am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 9. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

03.05.2022 / 10:57
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 9. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 25.04.2022 through 29.04.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
25.04.2022 48.000 309,8431 37.500 288,3273 85.500
26.04.2022 52.500 307,0623 37.500 291,9474 90.000
27.04.2022 52.500 306,8927 37.500 288,8308 90.000
28.04.2022 45.300 309,5485 37.500 291,0377 82.800
29.04.2022 37.500 316,3969 18.696 299,2337 56.196
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 03.05.2022

Linde plc


03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1342147  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
