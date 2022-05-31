Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 11:06:53 am EDT
325.67 USD   -1.20%
10:46aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:01aCredit Suisse Initiates Linde at Outperform with $380 Price Target, Says Product Diversity Not Fully Priced in by Investors
MT
08:56aEvercore ISI Upgrades Linde to Outperform From In-Line; Keeps Price Target at $355
MT
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

05/31/2022 | 10:46am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 13. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

31.05.2022 / 16:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 13. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 23.05.2022 through 27.05.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
23.05.2022 - - 28.882 300,1430 28.882
24.05.2022 23.500 318,0285 30.000 297,4580 53.500
25.05.2022 66.065 315,5670 30.000 298,1336 96.065
26.05.2022 9.475 319,4195 26.637 297,2340 36.112
27.05.2022 2.650 324,8868 13.452 300,7668 16.102
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc?s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 31.05.2022

Linde plc


31.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1365427  31.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
