    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19 2022-07-05 am EDT
268.03 USD   -6.10%
07/04LINDE PLC : Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/28LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27Vertical Research Adjusts Linde Price Target to $339 From $362, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

07/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2022 / 16:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 27.06.2022 through 01.07.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
27.06.2022  20.000 297,1054  24.000 283,2417  44.000
28.06.2022  24.000 294,7783   -  24.000
29.06.2022  23.000 290,7325  39.000 276,6996  62.000
30.06.2022  23.100 285,6705  40.000 272,4729  63.100
01.07.2022  21.000 283,1509  13.500 272,8772  34.500

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 05.07.2022

 

Linde plc


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1391295  05.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391295&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
