    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-09-16 am EDT
281.57 USD   -0.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/16/2022 | 10:11am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Linde plc / 2022 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the 'Report')
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 September 2022

Re: 2022 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the 'Report')

The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the 'Company'). The Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.

The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcement Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Ireland

Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@linde.com.

 

16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1444675  16.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 647 M - -
Net income 2022 4 498 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 72 438
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 282,90 $
Average target price 356,32 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-18.34%140 496
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-18.34%55 110
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.76%7 525
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.21.79%5 139
LINDE INDIA LIMITED37.50%3 659
AIR WATER INC.-3.27%2 716