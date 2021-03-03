Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Matthew J. White
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of 7,765 ordinary shares and disposal of 3,599 ordinary shares ordinary shares of Linde plc.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition
US$0.00
7,765 ordinary shares
Disposal
US$244.27 per share
3,599 ordinary shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
01 MARCH 2021
f)
Place of the transactions
Outside of trading venue
g)
Additional Information
7,765 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 27 February 2018. 3,599 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$244.27 per ordinary share).
