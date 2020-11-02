Log in
Linde : to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

11/02/2020 | 06:05am EST

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability
Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

02.11.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

Guildford, UK, November 2, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced it will start producing green hydrogen at its plant in Ontario, California, supporting the growing needs of hydrogen mobility customers in the region.

Following recent upgrades to Linde's existing plant, the company can now supply green hydrogen meeting the requirements of the California Air Resources Board and the compression requirements of the latest generation of gaseous Hydrogen Refueling Stations. With this investment, the company will be able to provide green hydrogen to fuel up to 1,600 vehicles a day and help avoid up to 50,000 MT CO2e per year.

"Linde has been safely producing and distributing hydrogen in southern California for more than 50 years. By adding green hydrogen capabilities to our Ontario site, Linde will be helping to reduce carbon emissions in California," said Armando Botello, Vice President, West Region, Linde. "We are proud to supply green hydrogen to our customers and look forward to supporting the growing needs of this important market."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 190 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1143996

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143996  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143996&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

