PRESS RELEASE : Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, October 6, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800 377 9510 Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5685 UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 031 4838 Access code: 6836588 Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho Web replay Available on demand beginning at 11:30 EDT/17:30 CEST on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at: https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at https:// investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho). About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of USD27 billion (EUR24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Relations Juan Pelaez Anna Davies Phone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705 Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com

