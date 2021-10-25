PRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021 2021-10-25 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021

Guildford, UK, October 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of USD1.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of USD27 billion (EUR24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Relations Juan Pelaez Anna Davies Phone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705 Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com

