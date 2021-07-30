Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Reports -2-

07/30/2021 | 05:00am EDT
acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results or circumstances to differ materially from accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, International Financial Reporting Standards or adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements. Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Q2 21 Earnings Tables -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +1-203-837-2210 
E-mail:       Investor_Relations@Linde.com 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
ISIN:         IE00BZ12WP82 
WKN:          A2DSYC 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro 
              MTF) 
EQS News ID:  1222910 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222910 2021-07-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222910&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.80% 15514.14 Delayed Quote.14.01%
LINDE PLC 0.87% 299.45 Delayed Quote.13.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 313 M - -
Net income 2021 4 316 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 71 699
Free-Float 94,1%
