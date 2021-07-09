PRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule 2021-07-09 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Guildford, UK, July 9, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 9:00 EDT/ 15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode. Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442 Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287 UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438 Access code: 2925099 Live webcast https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (listen-only) Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho Web replay Available on demand beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021 at: https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056 Conference ID: 2925099

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at https:// investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho). About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of USD27 billion (EUR24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Relations Juan Pelaez Anna Davies Phone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705 Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

