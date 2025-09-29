Linde announces that its board of directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba, currently chief executive officer (CEO), to the additional position of chairman of the board, from January 31, 2026.



Sanjiv Lamba will succeed Steve Angel, who plans to leave the board at the end of January and retire after 25 years of service. He has been Chairman of the Board since 2022, having served as CEO from 2018 to 2022.



Alongside these changes to the board, Linde is appointing Sean Durbin as chief operating officer (COO) effective October 1, to accelerate growth initiatives and continue to drive operational excellence.



Sean Durbin has been with Linde for more than 30 years, where he has held various management positions in the United States and Europe, most recently as Executive Vice President of Linde North America since September 2023.





