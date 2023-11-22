Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET™ and FieldWise™ remote irrigation management technology, FieldNET Advisor™ irrigation scheduling technology, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Lindsay's infrastructure segment manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels.

We look forward to building on the strong momentum that has been built over the last few years. We are focused on the opportunities ahead of us as we execute our innovation-driven growth strategy and continue to address the global megatrends that are driving market demand and our business forward. What gives our leadership team confidence is that we have a consistent and clear strategy in place. This strategy is centered on being the innovation and market leader in our core irrigation and infrastructure businesses through employee empowerment and superior execution.

its ability to pursue acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and growth investments in innovation, while empowering its employees, dealers, and distributors to further the Company's clear and compelling mission: to provide powerful irrigation, infrastructure, and industrial technology solutions that conserve natural resources, expand our world's potential, and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.

Fiscal 2023 marked a year of solid performance, and a year in which the Company also celebrated its 25th year as a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. In the face of interest rate headwinds, volatile commodity prices, and lower U.S. net farm income projections, the Company persevered to achieve new records in net earnings and earnings per share, led by record full year operating income and operating margin in its irrigation business and overall gross margin expansion. The Company's improved operating performance and effective working capital management resulted in free cash flow generation in excess of its objective for the year, reaching 139 percent of net earnings. The Company's strong performance supported

We further expanded our reach this fiscal year through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. In July of this year, we announced the acquisition of FieldWise, LLC, a market leader in agricultural technology products, with

Innovation and the integration of technology into our leading hardware play a significant role when it comes to serving our customers across both business segments. There is tangible value being created by technology adoption worldwide, and Lindsay is at the forefront of introducing scalability, speed and efficiency to the marketplace, while also enhancing the value created for our customers.

and Jobs Act in the United States. This funding will support necessary investments in roadway infrastructure, and we believe this will support growth in our infrastructure business.

There continues to be multiple attractive global megatrends that support long-term, secular demand growth that Lindsay is uniquely positioned to address and capitalize on. These include global food security, water scarcity and the need for increased efficiency in water distribution, land availability, mobility safety, aging infrastructure and increasing safety standards. We also continue to see positive mid- and long-term market opportunities driven by federal funding provided in the Infrastructure Investments

Our balance sheet remains a key strength for our Company, and we firmly believe it will help facilitate our strategic growth plans for fiscal 2024 and beyond. We ended the year with $216.3 million in total available liquidity, including $50.0 million of undrawn borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facility. This, coupled with continued strong free cash flow generation, will further enhance our ability to invest in growth opportunities and continue executing our capital allocation strategy.

3 percent in the third quarter, bringing a total of $15.1 million returned to shareholders in fiscal 2023. Lindsay has consistently raised and continues to pay its quarterly dividend over time as we look to reward shareholders with distributions from our profits, while simultaneously investing in future growth.

Lindsay's board of directors increased the quarterly stock dividend by

a large Egypt project in the prior fiscal year that did not repeat, and lower sales in Ukraine and Russia. Infrastructure revenues decreased 16 percent versus the prior fiscal year, which was attributable to lower Road Zipper System® sales compared to fiscal year 2022 due to projects in the prior year that did not repeat. Despite a decline in revenue, our organizational focus on pricing discipline and operational efficiencies combined to allow us to expand our operating margins. Our consolidated operating income increased 8 percent, compared to the prior year, indicative of our strategic focus on capturing strong profitability for our sales across all market environments. This discipline allowed us to deliver record earnings per share of $6.54, an increase of 10 percent compared to the prior fiscal year.

Total revenues for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, totaled $674.1 million, a 13 percent decrease compared to record revenues of $770.7 million in fiscal year 2022. North America irrigation revenues decreased 13 percent on a year-over-year basis, primarily a result of lower unit sales volumes due to farmers delaying investment decisions and exceptionally high storm damage replacement demand in the prior fiscal year. International irrigation revenues decreased 11 percent, primarily from the completion of

I want to thank our employees for their personal commitment and great teamwork, our customers for their continued trust in our products, and our shareholders for the confidence and investment in Lindsay. We look forward to working on your behalf and earning your support in the years ahead.

Our senior leadership team is pleased with the Company's performance in fiscal 2023, but even more excited about the opportunities for Lindsay moving forward. As we continue to navigate an evolving, but ultimately improving, market backdrop, we remain focused on long-term growth opportunities, with a sharp focus on international markets. Our leadership in irrigation technology and the expanding sales potential of our Road Zipper System® provide us with a unique competitive advantage as we continue to enhance and optimize our core businesses.

At Lindsay, we are also committed to creating a culture of employee empowerment. In fiscal 2023, Lindsay launched several initiatives to enhance our ability to recruit a diverse workforce, retain our valuable employees, and protect the safety, health, and well- being of our workers. This included launching our inaugural employee engagement survey. Organizations with engaged employees report a 64 percent decrease in safety incidents, an 18 percent increase in sales productivity and a 23 percent increase in profitability (Gallup, 2023). We accomplished a 92% participation rate on this survey with results that support our organization is actively engaged. Benchmarked against approximately 5,375 companies, I'm proud to report that our organization has demonstrated elevated performance regarding employee engagement, which has helped create a more productive and positive work environment.

Lindsay is focused on moving our customers, strategic partners and communities toward a more sustainable future. We are extremely proud of the progress we have made on our mission to provide solutions that conserve natural resources, enhance the quality of life for people, and expand our world's potential. Sustainability serves as a foundational element of our multi-faceted growth strategy and is embedded in our business planning and operations. We are applying our long history of innovation and commitment to sustainable practices to further invest in sustainable technologies, improve and drive efficiencies across our operational footprint, empower and protect our people, engage in our local communities, and operate with integrity.

