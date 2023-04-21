Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lindsay Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNN   US5355551061

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33:50 2023-04-21 pm EDT
127.20 USD   +0.07%
01:20pLindsay : Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications
PU
04/06Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04/05Stifel Lowers Lindsay's Price Target to $166 From $196, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lindsay : Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications

04/21/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT:
Lisa Schoenberger, Lindsay Corporation | +1 (402) 829-6813 or lisa.schoenberger@lindsay.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 21, 2023

Lindsay Corporation Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications

Tara Meier brings more than 20 years of leadership in marketing and communications to guide the company's global corporate and business strategies.

OMAHA, Neb. - Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced Tara Meier has joined the company as Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications.

Meier will be responsible for setting and executing the global marketing and communications strategies for Lindsay Corporation and the irrigation and infrastructure businesses. Her key focus areas will include strategic brand management, internal and external communications, market research and customer experience.

Meier will report directly to Gustavo Oberto, President of Global Irrigation.

"I'm thrilled to bring Tara on board at Lindsay," said Oberto. "Her expertise, innovation and strategic prowess will help continue to grow our brand and presence around the globe."

Prior to joining Lindsay, Meier was the Global Executive Director of Marketing at Chevron Renewable Energy Group. Her experience also includes marketing and communications leadership positions at Ruan Transportation Management Systems and two Berkshire Hathaway companies: Spalding, a division of Fruit of the Loom, and MidAmerican Energy.

"Lindsay is an innovative company with a dynamic culture, industry-leading products and tremendous people," said Meier. "I'm so excited to be a part of the Lindsay team and look forward to continuing to elevate the brands and collaborate with team members and customers around the globe."

###

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 17:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LINDSAY CORPORATION
01:20pLindsay : Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications
PU
04/06Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04/05Stifel Lowers Lindsay's Price Target to $166 From $196, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/05Roth MKM Adjusts Lindsay Price Target to $143 From $178, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/05Lindsay Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.34 a Share, Payable May 31 to Shareholders o..
MT
04/04Farmer Sentiment Weakens in March Amid Lower Commodity Prices, Survey Shows
MT
04/04LINDSAY CORP ­ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/04Lindsay's Fiscal Second-Quarter Profit Advances Despite Sales Decline Tied to Irrigatio..
MT
04/04Transcript : Lindsay Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 04, 2023
CI
04/04Jobs Data Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDSAY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 728 M - -
Net income 2023 76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 1 399 M 1 399 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 262
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 127,11 $
Average target price 154,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Wood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Brunner Independent Chairman
Melissa G. Moreno Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Harold Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION-21.95%1 399
DEERE & COMPANY-8.39%115 672
THE TORO COMPANY-7.68%10 884
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG7.03%4 739
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-7.37%2 610
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-17.76%1 493
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer