Lindsay : Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications

Lindsay Corporation Appoints Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications

Tara Meier brings more than 20 years of leadership in marketing and communications to guide the company's global corporate and business strategies.

OMAHA, Neb. - Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced Tara Meier has joined the company as Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications.



Meier will be responsible for setting and executing the global marketing and communications strategies for Lindsay Corporation and the irrigation and infrastructure businesses. Her key focus areas will include strategic brand management, internal and external communications, market research and customer experience.

Meier will report directly to Gustavo Oberto, President of Global Irrigation.

"I'm thrilled to bring Tara on board at Lindsay," said Oberto. "Her expertise, innovation and strategic prowess will help continue to grow our brand and presence around the globe."

Prior to joining Lindsay, Meier was the Global Executive Director of Marketing at Chevron Renewable Energy Group. Her experience also includes marketing and communications leadership positions at Ruan Transportation Management Systems and two Berkshire Hathaway companies: Spalding, a division of Fruit of the Loom, and MidAmerican Energy.



"Lindsay is an innovative company with a dynamic culture, industry-leading products and tremendous people," said Meier. "I'm so excited to be a part of the Lindsay team and look forward to continuing to elevate the brands and collaborate with team members and customers around the globe."

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.