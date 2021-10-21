Lindsay Corporation : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $153.6 million, an increase of $25.2 million, or 20 percent, compared to revenues of $128.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $14.7 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were reduced by an after-tax LIFO impact of approximately $4.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2021, were $567.6 million, an increase of $93.0 million, or 20 percent, compared to revenues of $474.7 million in the prior year. Net earnings for the year were $42.6 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $38.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, in the prior year.

“Fiscal 2021 was an extraordinary year in which our team demonstrated agility and resiliency in the face of the ongoing global pandemic,” said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to capitalize on market tailwinds in irrigation while navigating persistent headwinds created by pandemic-related project delays in our infrastructure business, significant raw material inflation, logistics challenges, and a tight labor market. We also remained highly focused on innovation, maintaining strong organizational health and safety, and increasing our commitment to sustainability initiatives.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $125.3 million, an increase of $48.2 million, or 63 percent, compared to $77.0 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $53.5 million increased $12.3 million, or 30 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted from a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $71.7 million increased $35.9 million, or 100 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in international irrigation revenues resulted primarily from higher unit sales volumes, along with higher selling prices and a favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.8 million. The largest sales volume increases were in the Brazil and Middle East markets.

Irrigation segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $10.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 78 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 8.4 percent of sales, compared to 7.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. The impact of higher irrigation system unit volume was partially offset by the impact of higher raw material and other costs. Fourth quarter operating results were also reduced by approximately $5.0 million resulting from the impact of the LIFO method of accounting for inventory, under which higher raw material costs are recognized in cost of goods sold rather than in ending inventory values.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $28.4 million, a decrease of $23.0 million, or 45 percent, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower Road Zipper System® sales compared to the prior year. Road Zipper System® sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included a large project in the United Kingdom that did not repeat in fiscal 2021. In addition, during fiscal 2021 the timing of certain projects has been impacted by coronavirus-related delays.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.8 million, a decrease of $14.1 million, or 71 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 20.5 percent of sales, compared to 38.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Current year results reflect lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year fourth quarter and were also reduced by approximately $1.0 million resulting from the impact of the LIFO method of accounting for inventory.

The backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2021 was $149.1 million compared with $58.7 million at August 31, 2020. A higher backlog of orders in irrigation was partially offset by a lower backlog in infrastructure.

Outlook

“Although agricultural commodity prices have come down from their peak earlier in the year, they remain at multi-year highs,” said Mr. Wood. “This supports a solid outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season. We expect growth in international irrigation to be led by continued momentum in Brazil and other markets and from new agricultural development being driven by increased concerns regarding food security.”

Mr. Wood continued, “In our infrastructure business, we expect a slower start to fiscal 2022 due to specific project delays. However, prospects for year-over-year growth are supported by the quality of our project sales funnel.”

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Years Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 153,648 $ 128,405 $ 567,646 $ 474,692 Cost of operating revenues 120,081 83,038 417,441 322,149 Gross profit 33,567 45,367 150,205 152,543 Operating expenses: Selling expense 8,136 9,343 30,816 31,444 General and administrative expense 12,153 14,921 51,923 52,947 Engineering and research expense 3,855 3,647 13,359 13,950 Total operating expenses 24,144 27,911 96,098 98,341 Operating income 9,423 17,456 54,107 54,202 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,167 ) (1,185 ) (4,751 ) (4,759 ) Interest income 285 544 1,083 1,956 Other (expense) income, net (752 ) 1,641 (53 ) (2,556 ) Total other (expense) income (1,634 ) 1,000 (3,721 ) (5,359 ) Earnings before income taxes 7,789 18,456 50,386 48,843 Income tax expense 1,985 3,782 7,814 10,214 Net earnings $ 5,804 $ 14,674 $ 42,572 $ 38,629 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 1.35 $ 3.91 $ 3.57 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.35 $ 3.88 $ 3.56 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,907 10,835 10,886 10,823 Diluted 11,039 10,880 10,985 10,861 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.26

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands) August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 53,539 $ 41,201 $ 273,871 $ 224,771 International 71,715 35,824 197,487 124,575 Irrigation total 125,254 77,025 471,358 349,346 Infrastructure 28,394 51,380 96,288 125,346 Total operating revenues $ 153,648 $ 128,405 $ 567,646 $ 474,692 Operating income: Irrigation $ 10,578 $ 5,979 $ 63,181 $ 41,263 Infrastructure 5,810 19,934 20,174 42,722 Corporate (6,965 ) (8,457 ) (29,248 ) (29,783 ) Total operating income $ 9,423 $ 17,456 $ 54,107 $ 54,202

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,107 $ 121,403 Marketable securities 19,604 19,511 Receivables, net of allowance of $3,422 and $2,780, respectively 93,609 84,604 Inventories, net 145,244 104,792 Other current assets 30,539 17,625 Total current assets 416,103 347,935 Property, plant, and equipment, net 91,997 79,581 Intangible assets, net 20,367 23,477 Goodwill 67,968 68,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,281 27,457 Deferred income tax assets 8,113 9,935 Other noncurrent assets 14,356 14,137 Total assets $ 637,185 $ 570,526 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,209 $ 29,554 Current portion of long-term debt 217 195 Other current liabilities 92,814 72,646 Total current liabilities 138,240 102,395 Pension benefits liabilities 5,754 6,374 Long-term debt 115,514 115,682 Operating lease liabilities 18,301 25,862 Deferred income tax liabilities 832 889 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,099 20,806 Total liabilities 298,740 272,008 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 18,991 18,918 Capital in excess of stated value 86,495 77,686 Retained earnings 528,130 499,724 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (17,933 ) (20,572 ) Total shareholders' equity 338,445 298,518 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 637,185 $ 570,526

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Years Ended August 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 42,572 $ 38,629 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,177 19,396 (Gain) on sale of business (1,087 ) — Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 771 589 Deferred income taxes 1,911 1,384 Share-based compensation expense 6,186 5,616 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,934 ) 1,102 Other, net 259 288 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (11,535 ) (9,523 ) Inventories (38,158 ) (14,039 ) Other current assets (8,132 ) (6,612 ) Accounts payable 17,993 (691 ) Other current liabilities 18,433 16,673 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (2,488 ) (6,778 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,968 46,034 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26,511 ) (21,445 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale — 3,955 Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale (19,356 ) (28,041 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale 18,825 8,548 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (3,034 ) Other investing activities, net (577 ) 1,503 Net cash used in investing activities (27,619 ) (38,514 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,965 1,545 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,269 ) (1,111 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (195 ) (227 ) Dividends paid (14,166 ) (13,645 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,665 ) (13,438 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,020 117 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,704 (5,801 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 121,403 127,204 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 127,107 $ 121,403

