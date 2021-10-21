Lindsay Corporation : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Improved demand for irrigation equipment continued in the fourth quarter across all geographies
Fourth quarter irrigation revenues increase 63 percent to $125.3 million
Fourth quarter infrastructure revenues decline 45 percent compared to record results in prior year
Fourth quarter net earnings reduced by after-tax LIFO impact of $4.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary
Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $153.6 million, an increase of $25.2 million, or 20 percent, compared to revenues of $128.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $14.7 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were reduced by an after-tax LIFO impact of approximately $4.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2021, were $567.6 million, an increase of $93.0 million, or 20 percent, compared to revenues of $474.7 million in the prior year. Net earnings for the year were $42.6 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $38.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, in the prior year.
“Fiscal 2021 was an extraordinary year in which our team demonstrated agility and resiliency in the face of the ongoing global pandemic,” said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to capitalize on market tailwinds in irrigation while navigating persistent headwinds created by pandemic-related project delays in our infrastructure business, significant raw material inflation, logistics challenges, and a tight labor market. We also remained highly focused on innovation, maintaining strong organizational health and safety, and increasing our commitment to sustainability initiatives.”
Fourth Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $125.3 million, an increase of $48.2 million, or 63 percent, compared to $77.0 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $53.5 million increased $12.3 million, or 30 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted from a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $71.7 million increased $35.9 million, or 100 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in international irrigation revenues resulted primarily from higher unit sales volumes, along with higher selling prices and a favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.8 million. The largest sales volume increases were in the Brazil and Middle East markets.
Irrigation segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $10.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 78 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 8.4 percent of sales, compared to 7.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. The impact of higher irrigation system unit volume was partially offset by the impact of higher raw material and other costs. Fourth quarter operating results were also reduced by approximately $5.0 million resulting from the impact of the LIFO method of accounting for inventory, under which higher raw material costs are recognized in cost of goods sold rather than in ending inventory values.
Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $28.4 million, a decrease of $23.0 million, or 45 percent, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower Road Zipper System® sales compared to the prior year. Road Zipper System® sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included a large project in the United Kingdom that did not repeat in fiscal 2021. In addition, during fiscal 2021 the timing of certain projects has been impacted by coronavirus-related delays.
Infrastructure segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.8 million, a decrease of $14.1 million, or 71 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 20.5 percent of sales, compared to 38.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Current year results reflect lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year fourth quarter and were also reduced by approximately $1.0 million resulting from the impact of the LIFO method of accounting for inventory.
The backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2021 was $149.1 million compared with $58.7 million at August 31, 2020. A higher backlog of orders in irrigation was partially offset by a lower backlog in infrastructure.
Outlook
“Although agricultural commodity prices have come down from their peak earlier in the year, they remain at multi-year highs,” said Mr. Wood. “This supports a solid outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season. We expect growth in international irrigation to be led by continued momentum in Brazil and other markets and from new agricultural development being driven by increased concerns regarding food security.”
Mr. Wood continued, “In our infrastructure business, we expect a slower start to fiscal 2022 due to specific project delays. However, prospects for year-over-year growth are supported by the quality of our project sales funnel.”
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended August 31,
Years Ended August 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenues
$
153,648
$
128,405
$
567,646
$
474,692
Cost of operating revenues
120,081
83,038
417,441
322,149
Gross profit
33,567
45,367
150,205
152,543
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
8,136
9,343
30,816
31,444
General and administrative expense
12,153
14,921
51,923
52,947
Engineering and research expense
3,855
3,647
13,359
13,950
Total operating expenses
24,144
27,911
96,098
98,341
Operating income
9,423
17,456
54,107
54,202
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,167
)
(1,185
)
(4,751
)
(4,759
)
Interest income
285
544
1,083
1,956
Other (expense) income, net
(752
)
1,641
(53
)
(2,556
)
Total other (expense) income
(1,634
)
1,000
(3,721
)
(5,359
)
Earnings before income taxes
7,789
18,456
50,386
48,843
Income tax expense
1,985
3,782
7,814
10,214
Net earnings
$
5,804
$
14,674
$
42,572
$
38,629
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.53
$
1.35
$
3.91
$
3.57
Diluted
$
0.53
$
1.35
$
3.88
$
3.56
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
10,907
10,835
10,886
10,823
Diluted
11,039
10,880
10,985
10,861
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
1.30
$
1.26
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
Operating revenues:
Irrigation:
North America
$
53,539
$
41,201
$
273,871
$
224,771
International
71,715
35,824
197,487
124,575
Irrigation total
125,254
77,025
471,358
349,346
Infrastructure
28,394
51,380
96,288
125,346
Total operating revenues
$
153,648
$
128,405
$
567,646
$
474,692
Operating income:
Irrigation
$
10,578
$
5,979
$
63,181
$
41,263
Infrastructure
5,810
19,934
20,174
42,722
Corporate
(6,965
)
(8,457
)
(29,248
)
(29,783
)
Total operating income
$
9,423
$
17,456
$
54,107
$
54,202
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,107
$
121,403
Marketable securities
19,604
19,511
Receivables, net of allowance of $3,422 and $2,780, respectively
93,609
84,604
Inventories, net
145,244
104,792
Other current assets
30,539
17,625
Total current assets
416,103
347,935
Property, plant, and equipment, net
91,997
79,581
Intangible assets, net
20,367
23,477
Goodwill
67,968
68,004
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,281
27,457
Deferred income tax assets
8,113
9,935
Other noncurrent assets
14,356
14,137
Total assets
$
637,185
$
570,526
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
45,209
$
29,554
Current portion of long-term debt
217
195
Other current liabilities
92,814
72,646
Total current liabilities
138,240
102,395
Pension benefits liabilities
5,754
6,374
Long-term debt
115,514
115,682
Operating lease liabilities
18,301
25,862
Deferred income tax liabilities
832
889
Other noncurrent liabilities
20,099
20,806
Total liabilities
298,740
272,008
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
18,991
18,918
Capital in excess of stated value
86,495
77,686
Retained earnings
528,130
499,724
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(17,933
)
(20,572
)
Total shareholders' equity
338,445
298,518
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
637,185
$
570,526
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Years Ended August 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
42,572
$
38,629
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,177
19,396
(Gain) on sale of business
(1,087
)
—
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
771
589
Deferred income taxes
1,911
1,384
Share-based compensation expense
6,186
5,616
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(1,934
)
1,102
Other, net
259
288
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(11,535
)
(9,523
)
Inventories
(38,158
)
(14,039
)
Other current assets
(8,132
)
(6,612
)
Accounts payable
17,993
(691
)
Other current liabilities
18,433
16,673
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
(2,488
)
(6,778
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,968
46,034
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(26,511
)
(21,445
)
Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale
—
3,955
Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale
(19,356
)
(28,041
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale
18,825
8,548
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(3,034
)
Other investing activities, net
(577
)
1,503
Net cash used in investing activities
(27,619
)
(38,514
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,965
1,545
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
(1,269
)
(1,111
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(195
)
(227
)
Dividends paid
(14,166
)
(13,645
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,665
)
(13,438
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents