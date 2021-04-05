Log in
LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
Lindsay Corporation : Increases Cash Dividend

04/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a 3.1% increase in the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.32 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.32 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.28 per share.

At January 4, 2021, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.9 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 38,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 819 M 1 819 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 125
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 166,00 $
Last Close Price 167,40 $
Spread / Highest target 1,55%
Spread / Average Target -0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randy Wood President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael C. Nahl Chairman
Eric J. Talmadge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Christodolou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION30.31%1 819
DEERE & COMPANY38.31%116 637
THE TORO COMPANY11.09%11 339
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG20.71%5 311
ESCORTS LIMITED1.08%2 287
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.9.34%1 946
