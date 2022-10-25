Advanced search
    LNN   US5355551061

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
156.16 USD   -0.44%
06:46aLindsay Corporation to Ring NYSE Closing Bell Oct. 27
BU
10/24Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/24Lindsay Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Lindsay Corporation to Ring NYSE Closing Bell Oct. 27

10/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, will ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, Oct. 27, commemorating the company’s 25th anniversary of being listed on the exchange. Lindsay President & CEO Randy Wood will ring the Closing Bell, accompanied by members of Lindsay’s leadership and board of directors.

“We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We thank our shareholders and investors for their continued support,” said Wood. “Today and moving forward, we’re focused on providing innovative solutions that conserve natural resources, expand our world’s potential and improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

A live feed of the NYSE Closing Bell (3:59 p.m. ET) can be found at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony also will be available courtesy of the NYSE on Facebook (NYSE), on Twitter (@NYSE), on YouTube (nysetv1), and from media@theice.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 798 M - -
Net income 2023 75,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 715 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 262
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 156,16 $
Average target price 171,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy Wood Vice President-North America Irrigation Sales
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Brunner Independent Chairman
Melissa G. Moreno Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Harold Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION2.74%1 715
DEERE & COMPANY12.54%116 469
THE TORO COMPANY-1.56%10 248
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-24.17%3 495
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED3.93%2 596
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.56.70%1 007