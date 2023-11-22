PROXY STATEMENT FOR FISCAL 2024 ANNUAL

MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Proxy Statement for

Fiscal 2024 Annual Meeting of

Stockholders

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lindsay Corporation (the "Company") to be held virtually via a live webcast on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the time, on the website and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Only record holders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on November 13, 2023 are entitled to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting.

The accompanying proxy is solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company and is revocable at any time before it is exercised by written notice of revocation delivered to the Secretary of the Company or by filing a later dated proxy with him. Furthermore, stockholders who are present at the virtual Annual Meeting may withdraw their proxies and vote virtually. All shares of the Company's common stock represented by properly executed and unrevoked proxies will be voted by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the directions given therein. Where no instructions are indicated, proxies will be voted in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors with respect to each of the proposals set forth in this Proxy Statement for consideration at the Annual Meeting. Shares of common stock entitled to vote and represented by properly executed, returned and unrevoked proxies will be considered present at the virtual Annual Meeting for purposes of establishing a quorum, including shares with respect to which votes are withheld, abstentions are cast or there are broker non-votes.

The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 18135 Burke Street, Suite 100, Omaha, Nebraska 68022.

This Proxy Statement and the proxy cards are first being mailed to stockholders on or about November 21, 2023.

Voting Securities and Beneficial Ownership Thereof by Principal Stockholders, Directors and Officers

As of November 13, 2023 (the "Record Date"), there were 11,030,936 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote upon each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. There is no cumulative voting with respect to the election of directors.

The table below sets forth, as of the Record Date, the beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock by each director, by each nominee to become a director, by each of the executive officers named in the Summary Compensation Table (the "Named Executive Officers"), and by all current executive officers and directors of the Company as a group. The shares beneficially owned by executive officers and directors of the Company represent approximately 1.4% of the total shares outstanding on the Record Date and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Board of Directors believes that all of such shares currently issued and outstanding will be present at the Annual Meeting and will be voted in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors with respect to each proposal being considered at the Annual Meeting. The table below also sets forth the beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock by each other stockholder believed by the Company to beneficially own more than 5% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock based on a review of reports on Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to the Company's common stock.