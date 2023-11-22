Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lindsay Corporation (the "Company") will be held:
Where:
As a Virtual Meeting at www.virtualshareholder meeting.com/LNN2024
When:
Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Central Standard Time
By Internet
By Telephone
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
- Elect two (2) directors for terms ending at the Fiscal 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- Ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024.
- Take a non-binding vote on a resolution to approve the compensation of the Company's most highly paid executive officers.
- Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
A Proxy Statement setting forth important information with respect to each of the matters being submitted to the stockholders is enclosed with this Notice of Annual Meeting.
To access and participate in the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number provided on your proxy card or through your broker or other nominee if you hold shares in "street name." You will be able to attend, vote and submit questions virtually during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LNN2024. There will be no physical Annual Meeting location for stockholders to attend. You may begin to log in to the meeting platform at 8:20 a.m., Central Standard Time, on January 9, 2024, and the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m., Central Standard Time.
Only stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to vote on behalf of all stockholders, whether or not they expect to be present at the virtual Annual Meeting. Each stockholder is encouraged to vote by proxy on the internet or by telephone as instructed on the enclosed proxy card or by completing the enclosed proxy card and mailing it in the return envelope enclosed for that purpose. Even if you vote by proxy on the internet, by telephone or by mail, you may revoke your proxy at any time prior to the Annual Meeting, and stockholders who are present at the virtual Annual Meeting may withdraw their proxies and vote virtually.
By Proxy Card
By Order of the Board of Directors
/S/ ERIC R. ARNESON
Eric R. Arneson, Secretary
Omaha, Nebraska
November 21, 2023
IMPORTANT: THE PROMPT RETURN OF PROXIES WILL SAVE THE COMPANY THE EXPENSE OF FURTHER SOLICITATION FOR PROXIES TO ENSURE A QUORUM AT THE ANNUAL MEETING.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to
be Held on January 9, 2024. The Proxy Statement for this Annual Meeting and Annual Report are available
online at http://www.lindsayannualmeeting.com.
Table of Contents
PAGE
Proxy Statement Summary .................................................................................... i
Voting Securities and Beneficial Ownership Thereof by Principal Stockholders, Directors and Officers ....................................................................................................... 1
PROPOSAL 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ............................................................... 3
Board of Directors and Committees ..................................................................... 4
Corporate Governance ................................................................................... 8
Board Leadership Structure .............................................................................. 9
Board's Role in Risk Oversight .......................................................................... 9
Committees of the Board of Directors ................................................................... 10
Related Party Transactions .............................................................................. 11
Compensation Discussion and Analysis ................................................................ 11
Compensation Committee Report ....................................................................... 26
Pay Ratio Information ..................................................................................... 26
Executive Compensation ................................................................................. 27
Pay Versus Performance ................................................................................. 32
Compensation of Directors ............................................................................... 35
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation ....................................... 36
Report of the Audit Committee ........................................................................... 37
PROPOSAL 2 RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ....................................................................................... 38
PROPOSAL 3 ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ................................. 39
Submission of Stockholder Proposals ....................................................................... 40
Other Matters ................................................................................................... 42
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
Proxy Statement Summary
This Proxy Statement Summary is furnished to assist in your review of the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The following information is only a summary, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement before voting. For more complete information on these topics, please review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023 and this Proxy Statement.
Voting Items
Board
Recommendation
Pages
Proposal 1
- Election of two (2) directors
FOR all nominees
3-37
Proposal 2
- Ratification of appointment of independent registered public accounting
firm for fiscal 2024
FOR
38
Proposal 3
- Advisory vote on executive compensation
FOR
39
Virtual Annual Meeting
Again this year, the Company will be conducting a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders via a live webcast. The Company has been pleased with its use of this technology for recent Annual Meetings and continues to believe that hosting a virtual Annual Meeting enables increased stockholder attendance and participation while reducing the costs of holding the Annual Meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ LNN2024and logging in with the 16-digit control number provided on your proxy card or through your broker or other nominee if you hold shares in "street name." If you have difficulties during the check-in time or during the Annual Meeting, technicians will be ready to assist you with any difficulties you may encounter. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Annual Meeting platform's log-in page. The Company will endeavor to address as many stockholder-submitted questions as time permits that comply with the Annual Meeting's rules of conduct. The Company reserves the right to edit any inappropriate language and to exclude questions regarding topics that are not pertinent to proposals or the Company's business. If substantially repetitious questions are submitted, such questions may be grouped together and a single response may be provided to avoid repetition in the interest of time and fairness to all stockholders.
Fiscal 2023 Highlights
Fiscal 2023 marked a year of significant achievements as the Company celebrated its 25th year as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. In the face of interest rate headwinds, volatile commodity prices, and lower U.S. net farm income projections, the Company persevered to achieve new records in net earnings and earnings per share, led by record full year operating income and operating margin in its irrigation business and overall gross margin expansion. The Company's improved operating performance and effective working capital management resulted in free cash flow generation in excess of its objective for the year, reaching 139 percent of net earnings. The Company's strong performance supported its ability to pursue acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and growth investments in innovation, while empowering its employees, dealers, and distributors to further the Company's clear and compelling mission: to provide powerful irrigation, infrastructure, and industrial technology solutions that conserve natural resources, expand our world's potential, and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.
Key highlights from fiscal 2023 include:
- The Company achieved record net earnings and earnings per share. The Company reached all-timehighs for full-yearnet earnings and earnings per share. Net earnings for fiscal 2023 were $72.4 million (or $6.54 per diluted share), an increase of $6.9 million (or $0.60 per diluted share) compared to $65.5 million (or $5.94 per
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
diluted share) in the prior fiscal year. Meaningful expansion of gross margins in irrigation helped the Company to exceed its annual operating margin objective in fiscal 2023, as it achieved operating margin of 15.2% of sales, compared to 12.3% of sales in the prior fiscal year.
- The Company strengthened its irrigation technology leadership position. In July 2023, the Company announced the acquisition of FieldWiseTM, a market leader in agricultural technology products with a focus on subscription-based,precision irrigation solutions. The addition of FieldWise enables the Company to reach an expanded set of irrigation technology customers while simultaneously accessing new growth markets and sales channels. During fiscal 2023, the Company also entered into separate strategic partnerships with each of Pessl Instruments and Ceres Imaging, which together bring unique cutting-edgecrop imaging, intuitive data analytics, connected crop management, and soil moisture and weather monitoring to growers. The FieldWise acquisition and the new strategic partnerships enhance the Company's technology leadership position and supports the Company's customers as they look to improve their operations and implement sustainable farming practices that save them critical time and resources.
- The Company's infrastructure business launched several innovative offerings to improve road safety and traffic flow.
- With operators, ground workers, and motorists in mind, the Company's infrastructure business launched a modernized Road ZipperTM with a bold, modern design and two state-of-the-art operator cabins for improved safety and efficiency. The business's focus on customer-first innovation is evidenced in numerous safety and productivity improvements to the barrier transfer machine system, including wrap-around windshields for enhanced operator and ground worker visibility, an external camera system designed to eliminate blind spots and to better visualize surrounding people, vehicles, and barrier, and other notable improvements to controls and cab doors.
- The Company's infrastructure business also introduced the TAU-XRTM, a MASH crash cushion designed to meet the needs of work crews and motorists alike. Notably, the TAU-XR comes fully assembled and features a unique double-rail system that allows for timely and cost-effective repairs.
- The Company released an updated user-friendly Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. In furtherance of its commitment to conduct business in a manner that conforms to the highest ethical, moral, and legal principles, the Company released an updated Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Code is intended to guide the behaviors and actions of the Company's global workforce in accordance with the Company's core values. The new Code has been published in eight languages and reflects emerging best practices in areas fundamental to the Company's and its stakeholders' long-termsuccess, including safety, anti-briberyand anti- corruption, information and asset protection, and corporate social responsibility. The Code is accessible and user-friendly,replete with "what if" scenarios and real-worldexamples to help employees apply ethical decision-makingin practice. In fiscal 2023, 100% of the Company's directors and global employees received the new Code and affirmed their commitment to ethics, integrity, and compliance by acknowledging that they had read, understood, and agreed to abide by the letter and spirit of the Code.
PROXY STATEMENT FOR FISCAL 2024 ANNUAL
MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Proxy Statement for
Fiscal 2024 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders
This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lindsay Corporation (the "Company") to be held virtually via a live webcast on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the time, on the website and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Only record holders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on November 13, 2023 are entitled to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting.
The accompanying proxy is solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company and is revocable at any time before it is exercised by written notice of revocation delivered to the Secretary of the Company or by filing a later dated proxy with him. Furthermore, stockholders who are present at the virtual Annual Meeting may withdraw their proxies and vote virtually. All shares of the Company's common stock represented by properly executed and unrevoked proxies will be voted by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the directions given therein. Where no instructions are indicated, proxies will be voted in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors with respect to each of the proposals set forth in this Proxy Statement for consideration at the Annual Meeting. Shares of common stock entitled to vote and represented by properly executed, returned and unrevoked proxies will be considered present at the virtual Annual Meeting for purposes of establishing a quorum, including shares with respect to which votes are withheld, abstentions are cast or there are broker non-votes.
The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 18135 Burke Street, Suite 100, Omaha, Nebraska 68022.
This Proxy Statement and the proxy cards are first being mailed to stockholders on or about November 21, 2023.
Voting Securities and Beneficial Ownership Thereof by Principal Stockholders, Directors and Officers
As of November 13, 2023 (the "Record Date"), there were 11,030,936 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote upon each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. There is no cumulative voting with respect to the election of directors.
The table below sets forth, as of the Record Date, the beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock by each director, by each nominee to become a director, by each of the executive officers named in the Summary Compensation Table (the "Named Executive Officers"), and by all current executive officers and directors of the Company as a group. The shares beneficially owned by executive officers and directors of the Company represent approximately 1.4% of the total shares outstanding on the Record Date and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Board of Directors believes that all of such shares currently issued and outstanding will be present at the Annual Meeting and will be voted in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors with respect to each proposal being considered at the Annual Meeting. The table below also sets forth the beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock by each other stockholder believed by the Company to beneficially own more than 5% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock based on a review of reports on Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to the Company's common stock.
Beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock is determined under the rules of the SEC and generally includes any shares over which a person exercises sole or shared voting or investment power. Shares of common stock subject to options currently exercisable or exercisable within 60 days of the Record Date and restricted stock units that will be settled into shares of common stock within 60 days of the Record Date are deemed to be outstanding and beneficially owned by the person, but such shares are not actually outstanding and may not be voted at the Annual Meeting.
Number of Shares
Percent
Name
Beneficially Owned(1)
of Class
Executive Officers, Directors, and Director Nominees
Robert E. Brunner, Director and Chairperson of the Board
9,012(2)
*
Michael N. Christodolou, Director
12,896
*
Pablo Di Si, Director
1,919(3)
*
Ibrahim Gokcen, Director
1,807
*
Mary A. Lindsey, Director
3,882(2)
*
Consuelo E. Madere, Director
4,742(2)
*
David B. Rayburn, Director
7,873
*
Randy A. Wood, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
55,859(4)
*
Brian L. Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
33,100(4)
*
Gustavo E. Oberto, President-Irrigation
9,568(4)
*
J. Scott Marion, President-Infrastructure
14,237(4)
*
All current executive officers and directors as a group (11 persons)
154,895(4)
1.4%
Other Stockholders
BlackRock, Inc.(5)
1,976,403
17.9%
The Vanguard Group(6)
1,271,945
11.5%
Neuberger Berman Group LLC(7)
820,215
7.4%
- Represents less than 1% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.
- Each stockholder not shown as being part of a group owns all outstanding shares directly and has sole voting and investment power over such shares, or shares such power with a spouse.
- Includes 668 restricted stock units that have vested but have been deferred pursuant to an election permitted by the Lindsay Corporation Directors Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan. The director shall have no voting rights with respect to the shares associated with such deferred restricted stock units while they remain deferred.
- Includes 1,169 restricted stock units that have vested but have been deferred pursuant to an election permitted by the Lindsay Corporation Directors Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan. The director shall have no voting rights with respect to the shares associated with such deferred restricted stock units while they remain deferred.
- Includes 32,793; 20,864; 5,714; 8,027; and 67,398 shares which may be acquired currently or within 60 days of the Record Date pursuant to the exercise of options by Messrs. Wood, Ketcham, Oberto, Marion, and the current executive officers and directors as a group, respectively.
- The address for this stockholder is 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10055.
- The address for this stockholder is 100 Vanguard Boulevard, Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355.
- The address for this stockholder is 1290 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10104.
Proposal 1 Election of Directors
The Company's Certificate of Incorporation requires that the Board of Directors be divided into three classes that are elected to the Board on a staggered basis for three-year terms. At the Annual Meeting, the terms of two directors will terminate and stockholders will be voting on nominees to fill these two positions on the Board. Accordingly, the Board of Directors, upon recommendations made by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, has nominated Robert E. Brunner and Randy A. Wood to serve as directors for terms ending at the Fiscal 2027 Annual Meeting.
Messrs. Brunner and Wood are current directors of the Company serving for terms that will expire as of the date of the Annual Meeting. Each of Messrs. Brunner and Wood has expressed an intention to serve, if elected. The Board of Directors knows of no reason why any of them might be unavailable to continue to serve, if elected. There are no arrangements or understandings between Messrs. Brunner or Wood, on the one hand, and any other person, on the other hand, pursuant to which they were nominated to serve on the Board of Directors.
The election of a director requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast virtually or by proxy by persons entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Consequently, votes withheld and broker non-votes with respect to the election of directors will have no impact on the election of directors. If Mr. Brunner or Mr. Wood is unable to serve, the shares represented by all valid proxies will be voted for the election of such substitute nominee as the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee may recommend to the Board of Directors. Proxies cannot be voted for a greater number of persons than the two director nominees named in this proposal.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION
OF MESSRS. BRUNNER AND WOOD AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY WITH
TERMS ENDING AT THE FISCAL 2027 ANNUAL MEETING.
Board of Directors and Committees
The following sets forth certain information regarding the directors and director nominees of the Company, including the two persons who have been nominated to serve for new terms expiring at the Fiscal 2027 Annual Meeting. Information is also provided concerning each director's and director nominee's specific experience, qualifications, attributes or skills that led the Board of Directors to conclude that each of them should serve as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors has determined that each of the non-employee directors, Messrs. Brunner, Christodolou, Di Si, Gokcen and Rayburn and Mses. Lindsey and Madere, are independent directors of the Company under the listing standards adopted by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").
Director Qualifications, Skills, and Background
The following matrix highlights the Board of Directors' broad range of qualifications, skills, and perspectives, producing a balanced and well-informed mix that facilitates the Board's oversight of management and the Board's ability to address the Company's strategic opportunities and risks.
The matrix sets forth the primary factors which the Board of Directors believes are important to the Company's business and industry and which the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee considers in connection with identifying and recommending nominees to serve as directors. While marked qualifications, skills, and experiences indicate strong expertise or experience in the applicable category or categories, the matrix does not encompass all of the directors' abilities.
The matrix also presents additional information regarding each director and director nominee's background attributes. With an average age of 60 (with ages ranging from 45 to 75) and an average tenure of 8 years of service on the Board of Directors (with tenures ranging from 2 years to 24 years), each director brings a unique viewpoint as evidenced in part in the matrix below. While certain diversity characteristics, such as gender, race, and ethnicity, are important factors considered by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee when identifying, reviewing, and recommending nominees to serve as directors, neither the Board of Directors nor the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee have a formal policy with regard to consideration of such factors. Directors, nominees, and prospective nominees are not discriminated against on the basis of gender, race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or any other basis prescribed by law.
Brunner
Christodolou
Gokcen
Lindsey
Madere
Di Si
Rayburn
Wood
Qualifications, Skills, & Experience
Ag/Infrastructure/Energy Industry Experience
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Global Business Experience
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Public Company Senior Executive Leadership
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Financial/Capital Markets
Š
Š
Š
Š
Innovation/Technology
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Corporate Governance/Risk/Legal/Regulatory
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Operations/Manufacturing/Supply Chain
Š
Š
Š
Š
Strategy
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
M&A
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Cybersecurity
Š
HR/Talent Management
Š
Š
Š
Public Board
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Background
Age
66
61
45
68
63
54
75
51
Board Tenure
10
24
3
5
6
2
9
3
Gender
M
M
M
F
F
M
M
M
Non-U.S. or Dual Citizenship
Š
Š
Š
Race/Ethnicity
White/Caucasian
Š
Š
Š
Š
Š
Hispanic/Latin American
Š
Š
Middle Eastern
Š
NOMINEES FOR ELECTION - Terms to expire at the Fiscal 2027 Annual Meeting
Robert E. Brunner
Age: 66
Director Since: 2013
Independent
Key skills and experience
- Business management and development
- International operations
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Accounting principles, internal controls and audit committee functions
Board Committee Membership
- Human Resources and Compensation Committee
Other Current Directorships
- Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Robert E. Brunner, age 66, was an Executive Vice President of Illinois Tools Works, Inc., a diversified manufacturer of advanced industrial technology, from 2006 until his retirement in 2012. Prior to that position, Mr. Brunner was President, Global Automotive Fasteners from 2005 to 2006 and President, North American Automotive Fasteners from 2003 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Brunner held a variety of positions within Illinois Tools Works, Inc., including general management, operations management and sales and marketing. Mr. Brunner currently serves as the Lead Director on the Board of Directors of Leggett & Platt, Inc., a publicly held diversified manufacturer of engineered components and products, where he also serves as a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee. From 2012 to 2023, Mr. Brunner served on the Board of Directors of NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company that designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies on a global basis, where he served as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Governance Committee. Mr. Brunner has been a director of the Company since 2013 and also serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Company's Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Brunner's extensive experience in business management and development, international operations and mergers and acquisitions provide him with the relevant experience to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.
Randy A. Wood
Age: 51
Director Since: 2021
Key skills and experience
- Experience in leading domestic and international irrigation businesses
- Building capabilities through innovation and technology
Board Committee Membership
- None
Other Current Directorships
- None
Randy A. Wood, age 51, is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has held such position since January 2021. Mr. Wood has also been a director of the Company since January 2021 and he is the only executive officer of the Company serving on the Board of Directors. Between September 2020 and December 2020, Mr. Wood served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Between May 2016 and August 2020, Mr. Wood served as the Company's President - Irrigation. Between October 2013 and May 2016, Mr. Wood served as President - International Irrigation of the Company. Between February 2012 and October 2013, Mr. Wood served as Vice President - Americas / ANZ Sales and Marketing. Previously he was Vice President - North America Irrigation Sales of the Company and held such position from March 2008, when he joined the Company. Prior to March 2008, Mr. Wood spent 11 years with Case Corporation / CNH Global including roles as the Senior Director of Marketing, Case IH Tractors, and Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Parts and Service. Mr. Wood's extensive experience in leading domestic and international irrigation businesses enables him to provide the Board of Directors with expert advice on a wide range of issues in the industries in which the Company operates. As an experienced Company executive who now serves as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wood will continue to provide the Board of Directors with valuable insight into the Company's day-to-day operations and achievements.
DIRECTORS CONTINUING IN OFFICE
Michael N. Christodolou
Age: 61
Director Since: 1999
Independent
Key skills and experience
- Investment management
- Corporate strategy
- Capital allocation
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Capital markets
- Accounting principles, internal controls and audit committee functions
Board Committee Membership
- Audit Committee (financial expert)
- Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee
Other Current Directorships
- NETSTREIT Corp.
Current Board Term Ends
- Fiscal 2026 Annual Meeting
Michael N. Christodolou, age 61 (current term to expire at the Fiscal 2026 Annual Meeting), is the Manager of Inwood Capital Management, LLC, an investment management firm he founded in 2000. From 1988 to 1999, Mr. Christodolou was employed by Bass Brothers/Taylor & Company, an investment firm associated with the Bass family of Fort Worth, Texas. Since 2020, Mr. Christodolou has served as a member of the Board of Directors of NETSTREIT Corp., a publicly-traded REIT that acquires, owns, and manages single- tenant triple net lease e-commerce resistant retail commercial real estate, where he serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Investment Committee. From 2016 until it was acquired in December 2017, Mr. Christodolou served on the Board of Directors of Omega Protein Corporation, a nutritional products company. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Christodolou served on the Board of Directors of Farmland Partners, Inc., a publicly-traded REIT that acquires and owns high-quality North American farmland. Mr. Christodolou also previously served on the Board of Directors of XTRA Corporation from 1998 until 2001 when it was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Mr. Christodolou has been a director of the Company since 1999 and served as Chairman of the Board from 2003 to January 2015. He currently serves as a member of each of the Company's Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Mr. Christodolou has over 35 years of experience in investment management and working with the management teams and boards of public companies on matters including corporate strategy, capital allocation, and mergers and acquisitions. His knowledge of the investment and capital markets and his experience as a director of public companies provide him with the relevant experience to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. These experiences have given Mr. Christodolou an understanding of accounting principles, internal controls and audit committee functions; as a result, the Board has determined that he qualifies as an audit committee financial expert.
Pablo Di Si
Age: 54
Director Since: 2022
Independent
Key skills and experience
- International operations
- Business management and development
- Knowledge of corporate finance, taxation and accounting
- Accounting principles, internal controls and audit committee functions
Board Committee Membership
- Audit Committee (financial expert)
- Human Resources and Compensation Committee
Other Current Directorships
- Copersucar
- JHSF Participações, S.A. and JHSF International
Current Board Term Ends
- Fiscal 2025 Annual Meeting
Pablo Di Si, age 54 (current term to expire at the Fiscal 2025 Annual Meeting), is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Group of America and the Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen North American Region. Mr. Di Si joined Volkswagen, a multinational automotive manufacturing company, in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Argentina and was subsequently appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Argentina in 2016, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Latin America in 2017, and to his current positions in 2022. Prior to joining Volkswagen, Mr. Di Si held various key positions in finance, business development, and project management with CNH Global, Fiat Industrial S.p.A., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Monsanto, and Abbott Laboratories. Since 2021, Mr. Di Si has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Copersucar, a global trader of sugar and ethanol. Since 2023, Mr. Di Si has served as an independent member of the Boards of Directors of JHSF Participações (Brazil's Bovespa "JHSF") and its parent company JHSF International. JHSF is a Brazilian luxury real estate and hotel conglomerate. Since 2023, Mr. Di Si has served as Chairman of Autos Drive America, a trade association that represents international automakers with presences in the United States. Mr. Di Si has completed the Managing Efficient Boards program at Harvard University and the CEO Global Program at Wharton, IESE and CEIBS Business School. Mr. Di Si has been a director of the Company since 2022 and he is also a member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Di Si's experience in international operations and business management and development, as well as his knowledge of corporate finance, taxation and accounting, provide him with the relevant experience to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. These experiences have given Mr. Di Si an understanding of accounting principles, internal controls and audit committee functions; as a result, the Board has determined that he qualifies as an audit committee financial expert.
