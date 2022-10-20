Advanced search
Lindsay : Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results - Form 8-K

10/20/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth quarter consolidated earnings triple to $17.9 million with EPS of $1.62
Fourth quarter Irrigation revenues increase on strong unit volume growth in North America
Fourth quarter Infrastructure revenues increase on improved Road Zipper System® sales
Full year consolidated results reach all-time highs of $770.7 million in revenues and EPS of $5.94

OMAHA, Neb., October 20, 2022-Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $190.2 million, an increase of $36.5 million, or 24 percent, compared to revenues of $153.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $17.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter.

Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2022 were $770.7 million, an increase of $203.1 million, or 36 percent, compared to revenues of $567.6 million in the prior year. Net earnings for the year were $65.5 million, or $5.94 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $42.6 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, for the prior year.

"Demand for irrigation equipment remained strong across all geographies in our fourth quarter, particularly in North America where damage to existing systems due to severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a large increase in replacement sales. In the infrastructure business, fourth quarter revenue growth was driven by an increase in Road Zipper sales as we began delivery of a large project we had been expecting in the second half of our fiscal year," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the full year, strong growth in our irrigation business led to record consolidated revenues of $770.7 million. We were also pleased that, through effective price management and improved operating performance, we were able to overcome the inflationary headwinds we faced earlier in the year to deliver results that met our annual operating margin objective of 12 percent."

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $150.5 million, an increase of $25.2 million, or 20 percent, compared to $125.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $80.1 million increased $26.5 million, or 50 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted from higher unit sales volumes and higher average selling prices. Higher unit sales volumes resulted primarily from increased storm damage replacement demand compared to the prior year fourth quarter. International irrigation revenues of $70.4 million decreased $1.3 million, or 2 percent, including unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $3.5 million compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Strong sales growth in Brazil, Europe and other markets more than offset the impact of a large project in Egypt in the prior year that did not repeat.

Irrigation segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $24.2 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 129 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 16.1 percent of sales, compared to 8.4 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Increased operating income and margin resulted from higher unit sales volumes, improved price realization and lower inflationary headwinds compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

1

Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $39.7 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 40 percent, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System project sales, which were partially offset by lower Road Zipper System lease revenue.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.5 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 97 percent compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 28.8 percent of sales, compared to 20.5 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter, which is largely due to the increase in Road Zipper System sales.

The backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2022 was $96.8 million compared with $149.1 million at August 31, 2021. The irrigation backlog is lower compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog is higher.

Outlook

"Current commodity prices and net farm income projections support a positive outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season, however the ongoing impacts from inflation and supply chain challenges can also impact capital investment decisions for farmers. We expect growth in international markets through expanded production driven by positive agricultural market fundamentals and continuing concerns over food security and global grain supplies," said Mr. Wood. "In the infrastructure business, we expect to continue delivery of the large Road Zipper System project during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and expectations for continued growth in this business are supported by an anticipated increase in U.S. infrastructure spending and by the ongoing management of our project sales funnel."

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Lindsay's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's Web site.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

2

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended August 31,

Years Ended August 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenues

$

190,196

$

153,648

$

770,743

$

567,646

Cost of operating revenues

133,079

120,081

571,565

417,441

Gross profit

57,117

33,567

199,178

150,205

Operating expenses:

Selling expense

9,850

8,136

33,920

30,816

General and administrative expense

14,922

12,153

55,470

51,923

Engineering and research expense

4,563

3,855

15,145

13,359

Total operating expenses

29,335

24,144

104,535

96,098

Operating income

27,782

9,423

94,643

54,107

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(924

)

(1,167

)

(4,269

)

(4,751

)

Interest income

166

285

622

1,083

Other expense, net

(3,392

)

(752

)

(3,128

)

(53

)

Total other (expense) income

(4,150

)

(1,634

)

(6,775

)

(3,721

)

Earnings before income taxes

23,632

7,789

87,868

50,386

Income tax expense

5,703

1,985

22,399

7,814

Net earnings

$

17,929

$

5,804

$

65,469

$

42,572

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.63

$

0.53

$

5.97

$

3.91

Diluted

$

1.62

$

0.53

$

5.94

$

3.88

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

10,980

10,907

10,965

10,886

Diluted

11,063

11,039

11,031

10,985

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.34

$

0.33

$

1.33

$

1.30

3

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(in thousands)

August 31,
2022

August 31,
2021

August 31,
2022

August 31,
2021

Operating revenues:

Irrigation:

North America

$

80,082

$

53,539

$

355,683

$

273,871

International

70,387

71,715

310,146

197,487

Irrigation total

150,469

125,254

665,829

471,358

Infrastructure

39,727

28,394

104,914

96,288

Total operating revenues

$

190,196

$

153,648

$

770,743

$

567,646

Operating income:

Irrigation

$

24,250

$

10,578

$

105,763

$

63,181

Infrastructure

11,459

5,810

18,328

20,174

Corporate

(7,927

)

(6,965

)

(29,448

)

(29,248

)

Total operating income

$

27,782

$

9,423

$

94,643

$

54,107

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

4

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

August 31,
2022

August 31,
2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

105,048

$

127,107

Marketable securities

11,460

19,604

Receivables,netofallowanceof$4,118and$3,422,respectively

138,200

93,609

Inventories, net

193,776

145,244

Other current assets

28,617

30,539

Total current assets

477,101

416,103

Property, plant, and equipment, net

94,472

91,997

Intangible assets, net

18,208

20,367

Goodwill

67,130

67,968

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,181

18,281

Deferred income tax assets

9,313

8,113

Other noncurrent assets

25,248

14,356

Total assets

$

710,653

$

637,185

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

60,036

$

45,209

Current portion of long-term debt

222

217

Other current liabilities

100,684

92,814

Total current liabilities

160,942

138,240

Pension benefits liabilities

4,892

5,754

Long-term debt

115,341

115,514

Operating lease liabilities

19,810

18,301

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,054

832

Other noncurrent liabilities

15,256

20,099

Total liabilities

317,295

298,740

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

19,063

18,991

Capital in excess of stated value

94,006

86,495

Retained earnings

579,000

528,130

Less treasury stock - at cost

(277,238

)

(277,238

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(21,473

)

(17,933

)

Total shareholders' equity

393,358

338,445

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

710,653

$

637,185

5

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Years Ended August 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net earnings

$

65,469

$

42,572

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

20,178

19,177

Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable

903

771

Deferred income taxes

(2,063

)

1,911

Share-based compensation expense

5,458

6,186

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

2,274

(1,934

)

Other, net

695

(828

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(47,514

)

(11,535

)

Inventories

(53,803

)

(38,158

)

Other current assets

1,220

(8,132

)

Accounts payable

13,832

17,993

Other current liabilities

186

18,433

Other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(3,787

)

(2,488

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,048

43,968

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(15,595

)

(26,511

)

Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale

(18,468

)

(19,356

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale

25,968

18,825

Other investing activities, net

(855

)

(577

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,950

)

(27,619

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,894

3,965

Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations

(1,181

)

(1,269

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

412

-

Principal payments on long-term debt

(218

)

(195

)

Dividends paid

(14,599

)

(14,166

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,692

)

(11,665

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,465

)

1,020

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(22,059

)

5,704

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

127,107

121,403

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

105,048

$

127,107

6

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 10:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
