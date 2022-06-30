Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lindsay Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNN   US5355551061

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
121.75 USD   -0.17%
08:23aLINDSAY : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Slide Deck
PU
06:56aLindsay Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
06:52aLINDSAY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lindsay : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Slide Deck

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3rd Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Slide Deck

Safe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors should understand that a number of factors (including but not limited to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on plant operations, workforce availability, supply chain availability, and product demand) could cause future economic and industry conditions and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include those outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For full financial statement information, please see the Company's earnings release dated June 30, 2022.

2

Third Quarter Summary

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

Revenue

Operating Income

Diluted EPS

(with operating margin)

+32%

+65%

+42%

  • Revenues increased $52.3 million compared to prior year
    • Irrigation increased $48.5 million
    • Infrastructure increased $3.8 million
  • Operating income increased $13.8 million compared to prior year
    • Irrigation increased $15.6 million
    • Infrastructure was $3.8 million and comparable to prior year
    • Corporate expense increased $1.8 million
      • Primarily due to higher incentive compensation and travel expense compared to the prior year

3

Third Quarter and YTD Financial Summary

4

Current Market Factors

Irrigation

  • May 2022 U.S. corn prices have increased 18 percent and soybean prices have increased 11 percent from a year ago. The sustained increases are due to constrained supply levels globally, coupled with higher demand. The continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to put pressure on the availability of agricultural commodities, further increasing corn, wheat and soybean prices.
  • As of February 2022, the USDA projected net farm income to be $113.7 billion, a decrease of 4.5 percent from 2021. A projected increase in cash receipts has been more than offset by a decrease in government support payments and higher cash expenses. If realized, projected 2022 net farm income would be at its second-highest level since 2013.
  • Inflationary pressure on input and logistics costs are expected to continue, requiring further price increases.
  • Supply chain and logistics challenges are expected to persist in the near term.

Infrastructure

  • The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) was signed into law on November 15, 2021 and marked the largest infusion of federal investment into infrastructure projects in more than a decade. It includes a five-year reauthorization of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
  • This legislation introduced $110 billion in incremental federal funding to repair roads, bridges, and support other transformational projects, which the Company anticipates will translate into higher demand for its transportation safety products.
  • On March 10, 2022, the first allocations of the IIJA funds were approved with the signing of the 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.
  • Cost inflation and constraints in availability of labor resources are impacting the timing and scope of certain construction projects.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LINDSAY CORPORATION
08:23aLINDSAY : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Slide Deck
PU
06:56aLindsay Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
06:52aLINDSAY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aLindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
06:46aEarnings Flash (LNN) LINDSAY CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $214.3M
MT
06/24LINDSAY CORPORATION(NYSE : LNN) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24LINDSAY CORPORATION(NYSE : LNN) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24LINDSAY CORPORATION(NYSE : LNN) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24LINDSAY CORPORATION(NYSE : LNN) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24LINDSAY CORPORATION(NYSE : LNN) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDSAY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 716 M - -
Net income 2022 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 1 337 M 1 337 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 235
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 121,75 $
Average target price 159,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy Wood Vice President-North America Irrigation Sales
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Brunner Independent Chairman
Melissa G. Moreno Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Harold Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION-19.76%1 337
DEERE & COMPANY-9.84%91 889
THE TORO COMPANY-23.06%7 961
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-24.61%3 646
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-23.57%2 393
ALAMO GROUP INC.-22.80%1 377