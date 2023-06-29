3rd Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Slide Deck
Safe-Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors should understand that a number of factors (including but not limited to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on plant operations, workforce availability, supply chain availability, and product demand) could cause future economic and industry conditions and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include those outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
For additional financial statement information, please see the Company's earnings release dated June 29, 2023.
2
Third Quarter Summary
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
Revenue
Operating Income
Diluted EPS
(with operating margin)
$214.3
$35.2
$2.28
$164.6
-23%
$27.0
-23%
$1.53
-33%
16.4%
16.4%
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
- Revenues decreased $49.7 million compared to prior year
- Irrigation decreased $46.1 million
- Infrastructure decreased $3.6 million
- Operating income decreased $8.2 million compared to prior year
- Irrigation decreased $8.9 million
- Infrastructure decreased $0.2 million
- Corporate expense decreased $0.9 million
3
Third Quarter and YTD Financial Summary
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q3 - FY23
Q3 - FY22
Change
YTD FY23
YTD FY22
Change
Revenue
North America irrigation
$75.0
$96.2
-22%
$249.3
$275.6
-10%
International irrigation
$67.5
$92.5
-27%
$193.1
$239.8
-20%
Irrigation
$142.6
$188.7
-24%
$442.4
$515.4
-14%
Infrastructure
$22.0
$25.6
-14%
$64.6
$65.1
-1%
Total revenue
$164.6
$214.3
-23%
$507.0
$580.5
-13%
Operating income
$27.0
$35.2
-23%
$78.8
$66.9
18%
Operating Margin
16.4%
16.4%
0 bps
15.5%
11.5%
400 bps
Net earnings
$16.9
$25.1
-33%
$53.2
$47.5
12%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$1.53
$2.28
-33%
$4.80
$4.31
11%
Backlog
$94.5
$98.3
-4%
$94.5
$98.3
-4%
4
Current Market Factors
Irrigation
- As of May 2023, U.S. corn prices have increased 15 percent and soybean prices have decreased 15 percent from a year ago. Weather conditions in various regions of the world and the continued conflict between Ukraine and Russia have impacted commodity price volatility.
- The USDA current estimate of 2023 net farm income is $136.9 billion, a decrease of 16 percent from 2022. Most of the projected decrease is due to a reduction in government support payments while cash receipts for crops are projected to decrease by 3 percent. Projected net farm income for 2023 remains at a relatively high level historically.
- High farm input costs and increasing interest rates weigh on farmer sentiment.
- Government transition in Brazil resulting in temporary market delays.
- Inflationary pressure on input costs has moderated, although certain supply chain constraints persist.
Infrastructure
- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was enacted in November 2021 marked the largest infusion of federal investment into infrastructure projects in more than a decade. It included a five-year reauthorization of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
- The IIJA introduced $110 billion in incremental federal funding for roads, bridges, and other transportation projects, which the Company anticipates will translate into higher demand for its transportation safety products.
- Federal investment accounts for approximately 35% of the total transportation spend at the state and local level.
- State-levelbudgets for transportation projects are anticipated to increase 13% in 2023.
- The timing and scope of certain construction projects have been impacted by timing of funding, cost inflation, labor constraints, weather and other factors.
5
