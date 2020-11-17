Lindsay : Virtual Investor Presentation Slides Nov. 2020

Log in
11/17/2020 | 05:43pm EST

Investor Day

November 17, 2020

Safe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors should understand that a number of factors could cause future economic and industry conditions, and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations, to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include but are not limited to those outlined in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

2

Investor Day Agenda

Eastern Standard Time

10:00 - 10:05

Introduction

Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO

10:05 - 10:20

Strategic Overview

Tim Hassinger, President and CEO

10:20 - 10:40

Growth Through Innovation

Randy Wood, COO

10:40 - 11:10

Q&A

11:10 - 11:25

Irrigation

Gustavo Oberto, President - Irrigation

11:25 - 11:40

Infrastructure

Scott Marion, President - Infrastructure

11:40 - 11:50

Financial Overview

Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO

11:50 - 12:20

Q&A

3

Lindsay

Tim Hassinger, President and CEO

K E Y M E S S A G E S F O R T H E D A Y

Lindsay - Delivering Customer-First Innovation

12 3

Two market leading

Successfully executed

Building a powerful

business platforms

our transformation

innovation engine

Customer-First Innovation to Drive

Growth and Outperform the Cycle

5

Agenda

Lindsay today: Two strong platforms

Our transformation: Foundation for growth

Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth

6

Global Provider of Irrigation and Infrastructure Solutions

Founded

Global Mfg. Locations

Employees

Market cap

1955

9

~1,125

~$1.0B

Lindsay Revenue Mix (Fiscal 2020)

Headquarters

U.S. Irrigation

International Irrigation

Infrastructure

46%

26%

28%

Omaha, Nebraska

* As of 8/31/2020

7

Two Strong Platforms Positioned to Win

1

Differentiated technology / capabilities

2

Global network with deep expertise

3

Addressing highly relevant

global megatrends

8

Agenda

Lindsay today: Two strong platforms

Our transformation: Foundation for growth

Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth

9

Our Transformation - Foundation for Growth

Pre-2018

2018 - 2020

2020+

Established Businesses

Initiated Strategic Transformation

Innovation-Driven Growth

Leading irrigation and

Launched "Foundation for Growth"

Accelerating technology

infrastructure solutions

- expanded technological capabilities,

differentiation, continuous

renewed culture

improvement culture

10

Organizational Health - Significant Transformation

Quartile

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Organizational Health

Our Behaviors

Build trust

Unlock creativity

Customer-first innovation

One Lindsay

201820192020

11

Delivered Operating Margin Commitment

Expanded Margin by 360 bps

11.4%

Enhanced

Consolidated

commercial

excellence

7.8%

Established

and leveraged

manufacturing

Divested

centralized

footprint

sourcing and

4 non-core

shared services

businesses

FY2017

Fueled by Foundation for Growth

FY2020

12

Agenda

Lindsay today: Two strong platforms

Our transformation: Foundation for growth

Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth

13

Our Vision

To become the innovation and market leader through employee empowerment and superior execution.

14

Our Shift to Continuous Improvement

Past

Current

Customer focus

Strong

Strong

Organizational health

Third quartile

First quartile

Sourcing / shared services

Autonomous

Leveraged

Manufacturing

By business

Leveraged facilities

Technology / innovation

Competitive

Leader

15

Strong Commitment to Sustainable Practices

1

2

3

4

5

Investing in

Improving our

Empowering

Engaging in

Operating

sustainable

operational

and protecting

our local

with

technologies

footprint

our people

communities

integrity

Our mission is to provide solutions that conserve natural resources, enhance the quality of life for people, and expand our world's potential.

16

Executing Three Point Growth Strategy

1

2

3

Driving

Widen irrigation

Increase

continuous

technology leadership

Road Zipper market

improvement

position

penetration

Strong Foundation

• People • Processes • Profitability

17

G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 1

Driving Continuous Improvement

Innovation

Process

Integrated

Business

Planning

Business

Central

Business

Process

Management

Lindsay

Production

System

Foundation for Growth

18

G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 2

Widen Irrigation Technology Leadership Position

Strategic Partnerships

Predictive Analytics

Agronomic Analysis

Satellite Imagery Integration

Daily Irrigation Scheduling

19

G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 3

Increase Road Zipper System Market Penetration

Focusing Earlier in Customer

Project Timeline

Planning/Design

Existing Problem

Lindsay "Shift Left"

Strategy

Expands Addressable

Market

Expanded

Market

Existing

Market

  • Grow sales funnel
  • Increase leasing business
  • Expand global reach
  • Innovative products

20

Acquisitions: A Contributor to Growth

Growth

Acquired Net Irrigate, LLC

- April 2020

Initiated Strategic Transformation

Enhanced commercial excellence

Consolidated and leveraged our manufacturing footprint

Established centralized sourcing

and shared services

Divested four non-core

businesses

Shifting to Growth

21

Clear Financial Goals Over the Next 5 Years

(Annual Averages)

EPS Growth

Operating

ROIC

Organic

Margin

Revenue

>10%

Growth

>10%

>12%

>5%

22

K E Y M E S S A G E S F O R T H E D A Y

Lindsay - Delivering Customer-First Innovation

12 3

Two market leading

Successfully executed

Building a powerful

business platforms

our transformation

innovation engine

Customer-First Innovation to Drive

Growth and Outperform the Cycle

23

Innovation Leadership Driving Growth

Randy Wood, COO

Agenda

Record of innovation leadership

Our innovation engine - delivering results

Leveraging our technology capabilities

25

Innovation Leadership: Addressing Global Megatrends

Key Trends

Food

Water

Land

Mobility

Reducing

Labor

Security

Scarcity

Availability

Safety

Emissions

Savings

Capitalizing

on global

megatrends

26

A Legacy of Industry Firsts

1994

2001

2004

2012

2015

2017

R-MAC is

Launched

FieldSENTRY is the

FieldNET is the

Pivot Control is the

FieldNET Advisor

first

first

first

first

first

is industry's

cellular-based

remote end gun

web-based controller

native app

control retrofit

first

remote control

controller with

for mechanized

(iOS & Android)

that doesn't

fully integrated

solution

On-Line Control

irrigation

in mechanized

require a full panel

cloud-based irrigation

irrigation

replacement

scheduling tool

Broadest Technology-Driven Ag Product Offering

27

Agenda

Record of innovation leadership

Our innovation engine - delivering results

Leveraging our technology capabilities

28

The New Innovative Lindsay: Then + Now

Past

Process Customer-first,

siloed

Technology Decentralized

Investment Competitive

Growth via

Competitive

innovation

Present

Customer-first,

collaborative

Centralized

Expanding

Accelerating

29

Technology Adoption Growth Opportunities

Current Center Pivot Telemetry

Market Penetration

35%+

Opportunities to Drive Organic Growth

Installed Base Add-ons:

  • Machine analytics
  • Agronomic imagery
  • Variable rate application
  • Irrigation scheduling
  • Monitoring
  • Control

30

Accelerating Innovation Investment

R&D Spending

Core

Engineering

38% Innovation

13%

20182020

Patent Activity Last 3 Years

Applications Granted

3X

increase

201820192020

31

R E S U L T S - C A S E S T U D Y

Proven Innovative Solutions: Delivering Tangible Value

Situation

FieldNET Advisor Results

Customer

• North Central Nebraska Irrigator

Challenges

  • Maximize yield potential of crop genetics
  • Conserve water and energy resources

Solution

  • FieldNET Advisor managed irrigation recommendations for the season
  • Grower managed irrigation recommendations on neighboring field

3%

17%

9.3M

258%

4.7

months

Increase in yield

Reduction in water and energy usage

Gallons water saved

Customer ROI

Payback

32

R E S U L T S

Growth in Device Subscriptions

Total Subscriptions

Growth last two seasons

103,034

Outgrowing

versus market

20%

CAGR

New device growth YoY

2X

80,991

68,309

Renewal rates

97%

59,116

2017

2018

2019

2020

33

Agenda

Record of innovation leadership

Our innovation engine - delivering results

Leveraging our technology capabilities

34

Innovation Priorities Going Forward

1

2

3

Leverage common technology stack

Breakthrough Infrastructure innovation

Breakthrough Irrigation innovation

35

P R I O R I T Y # 1

Leverage Common Technology Stack for All Customer Platforms

Common Technology Stack

Irrigation

Lighting

Oil & Gas

Rail

Infrastructure

Software

|

Firmware

|

Hardware

|

Manufacturing

36

P R I O R I T Y # 2

Breakthrough Infrastructure Innovation - RoadConnect

Situation

Status Today

  • DoT's / municipalities have limited notification when a roadside safety device has been impacted
  • This can delay service and maintenance
  • Many entities lack an electronic catalog or GIS of all the devices they have in service

Solution

  • RoadConnect creates an integrated GIS-based portal that can monitor road safety device status
  • ImpactAlert provides an automated alert
    (text, email, call) whenever a road safety device has been triggered

Connected Road Safety Market Opportunity

$150M+

5 Years Ago

Today

5 Years

Lindsay will leverage existing hardware and capabilities to participate

in the growing road safety IIOT market

37

P R I O R I T Y # 3

Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Agronomic Imagery

Situation

Agronomic Imagery

Results

Customer

• Corn Grower

Challenges

  • Plugged sprinklers go undetected
  • Crop suffers stress and does not reach full yield potential

Solution

  • Agronomic imagery can detect anomalies / signs of stress
  • Allowing early detection & corrective action
  • Utilize center pivot as in-field scanner

Yield Map

Crop Health

- Sept

Crop Health

- June

87

bu/ac

$3.8K 160%

7.5

months

Yield increase

Incremental profit

Customer ROI*

Payback*

* Assuming issues detected on 1 in 10 pivots.

38

P R I O R I T Y # 3

Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - IIOT Machine Analytics

The Technology Exists and is

Deployed in Other Adjacent Industries

Planned maintenance tracking

Component level predictive analytics

Real-time diagnostics and automated service scheduling

39

P R I O R I T Y # 3

Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot

Advanced Agronomic Imagery

IIOT Machine Monitoring & Analytics

+

Creating a new & disruptive machine platform

40

P R I O R I T Y # 3

Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot

Situation

Status Today

  • Customers need more visibility of in-field operations to manage risk
  • Machine analytics have been prevalent in other equipment types, but not center pivots
  • Agronomic imagery is available, but cumbersome

Solution

  • Smart Pivot is the convergence of machine health analytics and advanced agronomic imagery on a common FieldNET ® platform
  • Reduce risk, simplify operations, allow more informed decisions

Machine Analytics Market Opportunity

$95M+

5 Years Ago

Today

5 Years

Lindsay will develop machine analytics as a core innovation & leverage

partnerships for agronomic imagery

41

Innovation Driven Growth - Clear Goals

Vitality Index - New Product Revenue as % of Total Revenue

15%

Smart Pivot

Road Connect

Zimmatic®

Control Panels

Expansion of FieldNET®

FieldNET®

7%

Advisor to 21 crops

Pivot Watch™

and 18 countries

2%

FY17

FY18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

FY 22

FY 23

Includes annual revenues for 3 years from launch date

Excludes cannibalization

42

I N S U M M A R Y

Innovation Driving Growth

1

2

3

Long record of innovation

Accelerating investment

New products driving

leadership

in our innovation engine

growth

• Solving global problems

• Bringing disruptive technology

• Projects in place and

efficiently and sustainably

to the market faster

advancing

for customers

43

Irrigation - Innovating and Expanding to Drive Growth

Gustavo Oberto, President

Agenda

The business today - a differentiated platform

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

45

Global Leader in Mechanized Irrigation Systems

$343.5M

FY '20

$40.2M

margin

11.7%

- up 35%

FY '20

operating

FY '20

sales

income

operating

>12M

>90

6

Sold through

>350

irrigated acres

countries

manufacturing

exclusive dealers

locations

globally

46

L I N D S A Y D I F F E R E N T I A T I O N

Delivering the Most Advanced Mechanized Irrigation Solutions

Center Pivot

Lateral

Advanced

Hose

Variable

Rate

Systems

Systems

Telemetry & IoT

Reels

Irrigation

47

L I N D S A Y D I F F E R E N T I A T I O N

Industry's Leading Fully-Integrated Suite of Intelligent Irrigation Tools Maximizing Efficiency

1 Monitor only

with FieldNET Pivot Watch™

Capabilities

  • Peace of mind
  • DIY installation
  • Energy efficient (Solar)
  • Low-costentry point

An Option for Every Grower

3

Analyze & Apply

2

Monitor & Control

with FieldNET Advisor™

with FieldNET remote control

Daily irrigation scheduling

Crop water usage forecast

Automated VRI prescriptions

Retrofit or new applications

Conserve water & energy

Reduce labor & travel

Maximize yield & profit

  • Lower operating costs

Benefits

48

Agenda

The business today - a differentiated platform

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

49

Market Trends Play to our Strengths as Irrigation Pioneer

Megatrends

Global food

security

Sustainability

Farm

economics

Ag technology explosion

Leveraging Our

Competitive Advantages

Differentiated

technology solutions

Fully integrated hardware

+ software model

Global manufacturing

+ dealer network

Driving towards

our Strategy

Revolutionizing

agricultural

irrigation through

innovative, sustainable solutions for growers across the globe

50

T R E N D # 1 : F O O D S E C U R I T Y

Global Food Security - Producing More Food while Conserving Resources

Growth in

Increase in Food Production

World Population

Required by 2050

2050

2017

7.6B 9.8B

Requires more productive and sustainable farming practices

20% of irrigated acres produce 40% of the food

Source: USDA

51

T R E N D # 2 : S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y

Shift to Mechanized Irrigation Delivers Significant Advantages

Evolution in Percent of Irrigated Acres

Using Mechanized Irrigation

(North America)

4%

10%

11%

8%

50%

35%

+1,200

bps

35%

47%

1998

2018

Drip / Micro Other Sprinkler

Gravity

Pivots /

Laterals

Mechanized Irrigation

Advantages:

  • Water savings
  • Improved yield
  • Reduced labor

Source: USDA

52

T R E N D # 2 : S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y

Lindsay - Meeting the Sustainability Challenge

By 2022, Lindsay Will Help Farmers Save…

Water

Energy

700 billion gallons of water:

>1 billion kilowatt hours of energy:

enough to fill a lake which is

equivalent to annual emissions from

10% larger than the

~200,000 passenger vehicles burning

Lake of the Ozarks

100M gallons of fuel

Source: World Resources Institute

53

T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S

Challenging Farm Economics Driving New Solutions

  • Net farm income
  • Federal government direct

farm program paymentsNeed for

Farm finances

NEW

solutions

  • Trade disputes
  • Global competition

54

T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S

Irrigation Significantly Improves Yield and ROI

Bushels

Nebraska Corn Yield - Irrigated vs. Dryland

per acre

12-Year

250

Drought

Average

200

190.1

Irrigated

195

150

Dryland

+44%

+225%

135

100

50

58.5

0

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Source: USDA

55

T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S

Irrigated Production Payback - Case Study

Situation

Customer

  • Corn Grower

Challenges

  • Cannot count on rainfall alone to generate high or consistent yield
  • Drought can wipe out an entire season

Solution

  • Mechanized irrigation provides the most cost effective and efficient means of addressing yield uncertainty due to moisture

Benefits

45% Increase in yield and revenue

$29K Incremental revenue

per field (123 acre @ $3.90)

2.9 Payback

years

56

T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H

Ag Tech Explosion is Underway

The Changing Ag Tech Landscape

Digital agronomy and production

  • Precision irrigation
  • IoT monitoring platforms

Planning and farm management

  • Farm management information systems
  • Small holder farms

Market access and financing

  • Finance and insurance
  • Farmland analysis

Adoption of GPS Guidance in Major Crops

Source: USDA ERS

65%

5%

GPS Guidance

2001

2004

2007

2010

2013

2016

Large Market Opportunity

  • Differentiated technology solutions
  • Vertically & fully integrated hardware + software model
  • Strategic partnerships

57

T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H

How Technology Drives Market Share

High Correlation Between FieldNET Penetration and Zimmatic Market Share

Slope: 68%

Every 1% increase in FieldNET

penetration correlates with a

~0.68% boost in local Zimmatic

Zimmatic

market share

Market

+1.0%

Share

+0.68%

FieldNET

Zimmatic

FieldNET Installed Base Penetration

penetration

market share

58

T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H

Hear It Directly From Our Customers

59

T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H

FieldNET Advisor - Differentiated Innovation

Only single platform experience with remote management and agronomic information all under one roof

Data-driven irrigation decisions

Removes guesswork

Unlocks science-based recommendations for the 86% of growers that don't utilize any science or technology-based tools when deciding when, where and how much to irrigate

Industry's first fully-integratedcloud-based scheduling tool

60

Agenda

The business today - a differentiated platform

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

61

Driving Growth to Outperform the Cycle

1

Differentiating solutions and strategic partnerships

to accelerate technology penetration

2

Leverage global manufacturing footprint and

distribution to drive international growth

3

Accelerate organic growth through conversion

and replacement opportunities

62

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1

Innovation and Partnerships to Accelerate Technology Adoption

1

2

Industry-leading Innovation

FieldNET

renewal rate

Strategic Collaborations

~97%

174%

YOY growth

in new subs

for FY20

63

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1

Technology Penetration will Drive Growth

Why we will outperform the cycle

  • Differentiating solutions attracts competitive customers
  • Partnerships open channels and competitive customer access
  • New customer-dealer relationships enable machine sales growth

Differentiating Solutions

Pivot Watch

Low cost, do-it-yourself installation

FieldNET Advisor

Simple, daily irrigation recommendations

Smart Pivot

Agronomy and machine analytics

Partnerships

Expand the circle of innovation

64

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2

Leverage Global Manufacturing Footprint and Distribution: Global Mechanized Irrigation Market: $1.2B

Addressable Market by Region

$550M

$320M

N. America

EMEA

$130M

Asia Pacific

Manufacturing

Sales / Service Center

$200M

S. America

65

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 3

Accelerate Organic Growth: Replacement Opportunities in North America and Conversion Opportunities Globally

Replacement in North America

Global Conversion

  • Replacement of aged machines
  • Loyal and competitive aftermarket growth opportunities
  • Penetrate installed base with FieldNET®

285,000+

center pivot installed base in North America

Other /

Low Pressure

Mechanical

9% 88%

Gravity Fed

3%

646M Acres

Irrigated Globally

66

Irrigation Positioned to Exceed Market Growth

Global Irrigation Revenue

7%+ ~$500M

CAGR

$344M

20202025

Mgmt. Est. Market CAGR ~5%

Key Drivers

  • Technology driven growth
  • Global irrigation expansion
  • Driving conversion and replacement opportunities

67

I N S U M M A R Y

Innovation Will Drive Growth

  • We are an industry leader and true global competitor with a local presence in all key mechanized irrigation markets
  • Market leadership in the innovation space will expand customer access and grow market share
  • Significant organic growth opportunities exist with global conversions, replacement of aging machines and technology penetration

68

Infrastructure - Leveraging Our Market Lead to Drive Growth

Scott Marion, President

Agenda

Our business today

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

70

Global Provider of Road Safety Solutions

up 42%

$131.2M

FY '20

$43.7M

margin

33.4%

up 164%

FY '20

operating

FY '20

sales

income

operating

Three Solutions

Road Zipper System®

Road Safety Products

Road Marking Tape

innovative moveable

crash cushions, end

easy to apply and fast

road barrier

treatments, attenuators, and

to remove temporary

other road safety solutions

road markings

Sold through

>70

Dealers globally

71

W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R

Road Zipper - Delivers Significant Advantages

Key Advantages

Increases road capacity

Lower cost than constructing new lanes, faster implementation

Improves commuter travel time

Reduces carbon footprint

Operates in all weather conditions Reusable

Road Zipper Moveable Barrier System

Southbound PM Peak

Southbound AM Peak

72

W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R

Road Zipper - Innovative, Cost-Effective Solution

Cost Per Lane Mile

Tunnel

$188M¹

Bridge

Urban$11M¹

Freeway

Rural

Freeway

Road Zipper

$1.7M

System

¹ Washington State Department of Transportation, http://americandreamcoalition.org/highways/HighwayCosts.pdf

73

Agenda

Our business today

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

74

Market Trends Play to our Strengths as Innovative Infrastructure Leader

Megatrends

Congestion growth

Aging infrastructure

Increasing

safety standards

Technology explosion

Leveraging Our

Drive Towards Our

Competitive Advantages

Purpose-Driven Vision

First mover advantage

Premier provider

of innovative

Innovative technologies

and customizable

solutions that

Global footprint

mobilize global

populations safely

and sustainably.

75

T R E N D # 1

Congestion Growth - Plays to Road Zipper Strengths

U.S. Dept. of Transportation Key Report

"Beyond Traffic 2045"

U.S. population growth

+70M

by 2045

Current annual cost of

$160B

congestion in delays / fuel

• Average hours spent in

42 hrs

traffic annually

Policy Solutions

  • Increase infrastructure capacity
    - build bridges, roads
  • Use existing facilities more effectively, use better technology

Road Zipper is making the roads we have work, at a fraction of the cost

76

T R E N D # 2

Aging Infrastructure - Provides Opportunity

Percent of GDP Spent on Infrastructure

4.2%

2.5%

2016 - 2025

U.S. underinvesting in infrastructure by

$2T1

1930s2019

Big need, but fewer dollars = opportunity for Lindsay's Road Zipper System

Note 1. 2017 ASCE Infrastructure Report Card

77

T R E N D # 3

Increasing Safety Standards

Clear Need for Road Safety Solutions

Road traffic as cause for deaths for

#1 cause

children, young adults 5-29 yrs.

Risk of dying in crash in low income

3X higher

versus high income countries

Deaths on the Road Globally

A road user

will die in

0:20

Today

This month

This year

2,476

39,595

1,060,365

Lindsay products are effective at reducing serious injuries and deaths

Source: WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018

78

T R E N D # 4

Technology Explosion

The New Mobility Technology Ecosystem

Large Market Opportunity

• Total market space estimated to be ~$2.5B1

• Lindsay targeting asset management estimated to be ~$150M

• RoadConnect platform

• Unlimited device plug-in capability

1 U.S. Intelligent transportation systems market, 2019

RoadConnect begins our technology journey

79

Agenda

Our business today

Capitalizing on key megatrends

Growth initiatives

80

Three Priorities for Growth

1

Increase Road Zipper market penetration via

'shift left' strategy

2

3

Accelerate innovation to expand product offerings

Drive expansion into new / international markets

81

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1

Increase Road Zipper Market Penetration via 'Shift Left' Strategy

Ideation &

Pre-planning

Planning

Finalize

funding

"Shift Left" Strategies

  • Engage with target stakeholders at design stage of project
  • Leverage innovation to offer alternate market expansion (security, urban, etc.)

Bid process

Award phase

Execute

Goals

  • More predictable revenue
  • Higher growth trajectory
  • Increased leasing business

82

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1

Customer-First Innovation - Case Study:

Highways England

• UK is set to exit the EU on 12/31/20

• Exit will impact travel to and from the EU

• Current motorway configuration estimated to cause hours of delays

• The Road Zipper System was deemed to be the best solution to minimize the disruption

Preferred solution to solve a global problem

83

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1

Large and Robust Road Zipper Funnel of $800M+

Leads

Pre-qualified

Qualified

Firm

Expected

25-50%

51-75%

$640M+

$160M+

  • Tracking 100+ active projects
  • Shift left has produced the strongest pipeline of projects ever
  • Growth in lease business which will reduce lumpiness
  • 20+ countries have active opportunities

Strong pipeline of projects is a key to future success

84

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2

Accelerating Innovation; Mobility is the Difference

  • Barrier provides the protection that saves lives
  • Machine makes us unique by providing mobility
  • Customer-firstinnovation
  • More innovation coming… powered by RoadConnect

Unveiling the

next generation

Road Zipper

machine

85

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2

Regulatory Change Sparks Innovation

U.S. road safety

Required updating

Contractor inspired

innovation with new

standards updated

product portfolio

products

Customer-first

innovation

success

86

G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 3

Drive Expansion Into New / International Markets

Addressable Market by Region - Total of $4B

$2B

$800M

EMEA

N. America

$800M

AsiaPacific

Manufacturing

$400M

S. America

Road Zipper and road safety product commercial actions and

innovations position Lindsay for growth

87

Infrastructure Set to Grow Faster than the Market

Revenue

7%+

CAGR

~$190M

Road Zipper 'shift left' strategy

$131M

Customer-first innovations

Global expansion

2020 2025

Mgmt. Est. Market CAGR ~4%

88

I N S U M M A R Y

Strong Growth Ahead

  • Infrastructure sales funnel is robust and best it has ever been
  • Accelerate innovation to continue to provide differentiated offerings
  • Road Zipper continued expansion into global application

89

Financial Overview

Brian Ketcham, SVP & CFO

Agenda

Improved performance amid market challenges

Balance sheet and capital allocation

How we measure success

91

Strategic Execution Driving Performance Improvement

Revenue

($ Million)

Operating Margin1

+360

Diluted EPS1

+64%

$518 $548

$444 $474

bps

8.9%

7.8%

11.4%

$3.56

$2.94

$2.17

2017 2018 20192 2020

5.4%

2017 2018 20192 2020

$1.45

2017 2018 20192 2020

1.

See Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and earnings per share to adjusted figures for 2018 and 2019 at end of presentation.

92

2.

2019 was a year of transition and transformation under the Foundation for Growth initiative

Operating Margin Target Achieved in a Challenging Ag Market Environment

11.4%

7.8%

+360

bps

2017

Divestitures

Margin

Road Zipper

Irrigation

Increase in

2020

Improvement

"Shift Left"

Headwinds

Corporate Cost

Initiatives

Strategy

Establishing a new floor for operating margin

93

Nimble and Resilient COVID-19 Response

Safety First

Prioritizing safety with work-from-home policy, safety practices at all locations and restricting non-essential travel.

Business Continuity

Managing operations to minimize customer disruption and ensure continuity of supply.

Financial Flexibility

Strengthening our balance sheet and managing leverage.

Playing Offense

Positioning Lindsay to emerge a stronger company.

94

Agenda

Improved performance amid market challenges

Balance sheet and capital allocation

How we measure success

95

Strong Balance Sheet with Liquidity to Fund Growth

Adequate

No Near-Term

Substantial Room

with Covenant

Liquidity

Debt Maturities

Limits

$171M

$116M

1.5x

Total Debt

Funded Debt to

Available liquidity

$115M

EBITDA leverage

Maturities due in 2030

(3.0x covenant limit)

96

Capital Allocation Priorities

1

Support Growth

and Profitability of

Current Businesses

2 Acquisitions

3

Return Capital

to Shareholders

  • Working capital to support sales growth
  • New product development
  • Productivity investments
  • Align with strategic growth priorities
  • Leverage or add to existing capabilities
  • Deliver return on invested capital
  • Increase annual dividends
  • Opportunistic share repurchase

97

Capital Expenditures: Investing for Growth

Capex Exceeds Depreciation Last 2 Years

2020 Capex Components

($ Million)

- Focused on New Products

$25

IT/Other

$20

Capex

7%

$15

Replacement

12%

$10

$5

Depreciation

Productivity

13%

$0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Growth/New

Products

68%

98

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Dividend Growth

(Dividends per share)

15%

$1.26

CAGR

$0.34

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Share Repurchases

(Diluted shares outstanding)

12.7M-14%

10.9M

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

  • Share repurchases totaling $186.3M have been made
  • $63.7M remains available under repurchase program

99

Agenda

Improved performance amid market challenges

Balance sheet and capital allocation

How we measure success

100

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:42:01 UTC
