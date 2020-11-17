Lindsay : Virtual Investor Presentation Slides Nov. 2020

Investor Day
November 17, 2020
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors should understand that a number of factors could cause future economic and industry conditions, and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations, to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include but are not limited to those outlined in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Eastern Standard Time
10:00 - 10:05
Introduction
Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO
10:05 - 10:20
Strategic Overview
Tim Hassinger, President and CEO
10:20 - 10:40
Growth Through Innovation
Randy Wood, COO
10:40 - 11:10
Q&A
11:10 - 11:25
|
Irrigation
|
|
Gustavo Oberto, President - Irrigation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11:25 - 11:40
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Scott Marion, President - Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11:40 - 11:50
|
Financial Overview
|
|
Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11:50 - 12:20
|
|
Q&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lindsay
Tim Hassinger, President and CEO
K E Y M E S S A G E S F O R T H E D A Y
Lindsay - Delivering Customer-First Innovation
12 3
Two market leading
Successfully executed
Building a powerful
business platforms
our transformation
innovation engine
Customer-First Innovation to Drive
Growth and Outperform the Cycle
5
Agenda
Lindsay today: Two strong platforms
Our transformation: Foundation for growth
Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth
Global Provider of Irrigation and Infrastructure Solutions
|
Lindsay Revenue Mix (Fiscal 2020)
Two Strong Platforms Positioned to Win
Agenda
Lindsay today: Two strong platforms
Our transformation: Foundation for growth
Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth
Our Transformation - Foundation for Growth
Leading irrigation and
|
Launched "Foundation for Growth"
|
Accelerating technology
|
infrastructure solutions
|
- expanded technological capabilities,
|
differentiation, continuous
|
|
renewed culture
|
improvement culture
Organizational Health - Significant Transformation
Quartile
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Delivered Operating Margin Commitment
Expanded Margin by 360 bps
11.4%
Agenda
Lindsay today: Two strong platforms
Our transformation: Foundation for growth
Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth
To become the innovation and market leader through employee empowerment and superior execution.
Our Shift to Continuous Improvement
|
|
|
Strong Commitment to Sustainable Practices
|
Our mission is to provide solutions that conserve natural resources, enhance the quality of life for people, and expand our world's potential.
Executing Three Point Growth Strategy
G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 1
Driving Continuous Improvement
Innovation
Process
Integrated
Business
Planning
Business
Central
Business
Process
Management
Lindsay
Production
System
Foundation for Growth
G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 2
Widen Irrigation Technology Leadership Position
Strategic Partnerships
Predictive Analytics
Agronomic Analysis
Satellite Imagery Integration
Daily Irrigation Scheduling
G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 3
Increase Road Zipper System Market Penetration
Focusing Earlier in Customer
Project Timeline
Acquisitions: A Contributor to Growth
Growth
Acquired Net Irrigate, LLC
- April 2020
Initiated Strategic Transformation
Enhanced commercial excellence
Consolidated and leveraged our manufacturing footprint
Established centralized sourcing
and shared services
Divested four non-core
businesses
Clear Financial Goals Over the Next 5 Years
(Annual Averages)
Innovation Leadership Driving Growth
Randy Wood, COO
Agenda
Record of innovation leadership
Our innovation engine - delivering results
Leveraging our technology capabilities
Innovation Leadership: Addressing Global Megatrends
Key Trends
|
Food
|
Water
|
Land
|
Mobility
|
Reducing
|
Labor
|
Security
|
Scarcity
|
Availability
|
Safety
|
Emissions
|
Savings
Capitalizing
on global
megatrends
A Legacy of Industry Firsts
|
1994
|
2001
|
2004
|
2012
|
2015
|
2017
|
R-MAC is
|
Launched
|
FieldSENTRY is the
|
FieldNET is the
|
Pivot Control is the
|
FieldNET Advisor
|
first
|
first
|
first
|
first
|
first
|
is industry's
|
cellular-based
|
remote end gun
|
web-based controller
|
native app
|
control retrofit
|
first
|
remote control
|
controller with
|
for mechanized
|
(iOS & Android)
|
that doesn't
|
fully integrated
|
solution
|
On-Line Control
|
irrigation
|
in mechanized
|
require a full panel
|
cloud-based irrigation
|
|
|
|
irrigation
|
replacement
|
scheduling tool
Broadest Technology-Driven Ag Product Offering
Agenda
Record of innovation leadership
Our innovation engine - delivering results
Leveraging our technology capabilities
The New Innovative Lindsay: Then + Now
Past
Process Customer-first,
siloed
Technology Decentralized
Investment Competitive
|
Growth via
|
Competitive
|
innovation
|
|
|
Present
Customer-first,
collaborative
Centralized
Expanding
Accelerating
Technology Adoption Growth Opportunities
Current Center Pivot Telemetry
Market Penetration
35%+
Opportunities to Drive Organic Growth
Installed Base Add-ons:
-
Machine analytics
-
Agronomic imagery
-
Variable rate application
-
Irrigation scheduling
-
Monitoring
-
Control
Accelerating Innovation Investment
R&D Spending
Core
Engineering
38% Innovation
13%
20182020
Patent Activity Last 3 Years
Applications Granted
3X
increase
201820192020
R E S U L T S - C A S E S T U D Y
Proven Innovative Solutions: Delivering Tangible Value
Customer
• North Central Nebraska Irrigator
Challenges
-
Maximize yield potential of crop genetics
-
Conserve water and energy resources
Solution
-
FieldNET Advisor managed irrigation recommendations for the season
-
Grower managed irrigation recommendations on neighboring field
3%
17%
9.3M
258%
4.7
months
Increase in yield
Reduction in water and energy usage
Gallons water saved
Customer ROI
Payback
R E S U L T S
Growth in Device Subscriptions
|
Total Subscriptions
|
|
|
|
Growth last two seasons
|
|
103,034
|
Outgrowing
|
versus market
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR
|
New device growth YoY
|
2X
|
80,991
|
68,309
|
|
|
|
|
Renewal rates
|
≈97%
|
59,116
|
|
|
33
Agenda
Record of innovation leadership
Our innovation engine - delivering results
Leveraging our technology capabilities
Innovation Priorities Going Forward
Leverage common technology stack
Breakthrough Infrastructure innovation
Breakthrough Irrigation innovation
P R I O R I T Y # 1
Leverage Common Technology Stack for All Customer Platforms
Common Technology Stack
P R I O R I T Y # 2
Breakthrough Infrastructure Innovation - RoadConnect
Situation
Status Today
-
DoT's / municipalities have limited notification when a roadside safety device has been impacted
-
This can delay service and maintenance
-
Many entities lack an electronic catalog or GIS of all the devices they have in service
Solution
-
RoadConnect creates an integrated GIS-based portal that can monitor road safety device status
-
ImpactAlert provides an automated alert
(text, email, call) whenever a road safety device has been triggered
Connected Road Safety Market Opportunity
$150M+
|
5 Years Ago
|
Today
|
5 Years
Lindsay will leverage existing hardware and capabilities to participate
in the growing road safety IIOT market
37
P R I O R I T Y # 3
Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Agronomic Imagery
Customer
• Corn Grower
Challenges
-
Plugged sprinklers go undetected
-
Crop suffers stress and does not reach full yield potential
Solution
-
Agronomic imagery can detect anomalies / signs of stress
-
Allowing early detection & corrective action
-
Utilize center pivot as in-field scanner
Yield Map
Crop Health
- Sept
Crop Health
- June
87
bu/ac
$3.8K 160%
7.5
months
Yield increase
Incremental profit
Customer ROI*
Payback*
P R I O R I T Y # 3
Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - IIOT Machine Analytics
The Technology Exists and is
Deployed in Other Adjacent Industries
Planned maintenance tracking
Component level predictive analytics
Real-time diagnostics and automated service scheduling
39
P R I O R I T Y # 3
Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot
|
Advanced Agronomic Imagery
|
IIOT Machine Monitoring & Analytics
+
Creating a new & disruptive machine platform
40
P R I O R I T Y # 3
Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot
Situation
Status Today
-
Customers need more visibility of in-field operations to manage risk
-
Machine analytics have been prevalent in other equipment types, but not center pivots
-
Agronomic imagery is available, but cumbersome
Solution
-
Smart Pivot is the convergence of machine health analytics and advanced agronomic imagery on a common FieldNET ® platform
-
Reduce risk, simplify operations, allow more informed decisions
Machine Analytics Market Opportunity
$95M+
|
5 Years Ago
|
Today
|
5 Years
Lindsay will develop machine analytics as a core innovation & leverage
partnerships for agronomic imagery
41
Innovation Driven Growth - Clear Goals
Vitality Index - New Product Revenue as % of Total Revenue
≈15%
Smart Pivot
Road Connect
Zimmatic®
Control Panels
|
|
I N S U M M A R Y
Innovation Driving Growth
|
1
|
2
|
|
3
|
Long record of innovation
|
Accelerating investment
|
New products driving
|
leadership
|
in our innovation engine
|
growth
|
• Solving global problems
|
• Bringing disruptive technology
|
• Projects in place and
|
efficiently and sustainably
|
to the market faster
|
advancing
|
for customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
Irrigation - Innovating and Expanding to Drive Growth
Gustavo Oberto, President
Agenda
The business today - a differentiated platform
Capitalizing on key megatrends
Growth initiatives
Global Leader in Mechanized Irrigation Systems
L I N D S A Y D I F F E R E N T I A T I O N
Delivering the Most Advanced Mechanized Irrigation Solutions
Agenda
The business today - a differentiated platform
Capitalizing on key megatrends
Growth initiatives
Market Trends Play to our Strengths as Irrigation Pioneer
Megatrends
Global food
security
Sustainability
Farm
economics
Ag technology explosion
Leveraging Our
Competitive Advantages
Differentiated
technology solutions
Fully integrated hardware
+ software model
Global manufacturing
+ dealer network
Driving towards
our Strategy
Revolutionizing
agricultural
irrigation through
innovative, sustainable solutions for growers across the globe
T R E N D # 1 : F O O D S E C U R I T Y
Global Food Security - Producing More Food while Conserving Resources
T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S
Challenging Farm Economics Driving New Solutions
-
Net farm income
-
Federal government direct
farm program paymentsNeed for
|
• Farm finances
|
NEW
|
solutions
|
-
Trade disputes
-
Global competition
54
T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S
Irrigation Significantly Improves Yield and ROI
|
T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S
Irrigated Production Payback - Case Study
Situation
Customer
Challenges
-
Cannot count on rainfall alone to generate high or consistent yield
-
Drought can wipe out an entire season
Solution
-
Mechanized irrigation provides the most cost effective and efficient means of addressing yield uncertainty due to moisture
Benefits
45% Increase in yield and revenue
$29K Incremental revenue
per field (123 acre @ $3.90)
2.9 Payback
years
T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H
Ag Tech Explosion is Underway
The Changing Ag Tech Landscape
Digital agronomy and production
-
Precision irrigation
-
IoT monitoring platforms
Planning and farm management
-
Farm management information systems
-
Small holder farms
Market access and financing
-
Finance and insurance
-
Farmland analysis
Adoption of GPS Guidance in Major Crops
5%
GPS Guidance
T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H
How Technology Drives Market Share
High Correlation Between FieldNET Penetration and Zimmatic Market Share
T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H
Hear It Directly From Our Customers
59
T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H
FieldNET Advisor - Differentiated Innovation
Only single platform experience with remote management and agronomic information all under one roof
Data-driven irrigation decisions
Removes guesswork
Unlocks science-based recommendations for the 86% of growers that don't utilize any science or technology-based tools when deciding when, where and how much to irrigate
Industry's first fully-integratedcloud-based scheduling tool
60
Agenda
The business today - a differentiated platform
Capitalizing on key megatrends
Growth initiatives
Driving Growth to Outperform the Cycle
G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2
Leverage Global Manufacturing Footprint and Distribution: Global Mechanized Irrigation Market: $1.2B
Addressable Market by Region
Infrastructure - Leveraging Our Market Lead to Drive Growth
Scott Marion, President
Agenda
Our business today
Capitalizing on key megatrends
Growth initiatives
Global Provider of Road Safety Solutions
W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R
Road Zipper - Delivers Significant Advantages
Key Advantages
Increases road capacity
Lower cost than constructing new lanes, faster implementation
Improves commuter travel time
Reduces carbon footprint
Operates in all weather conditions Reusable
Road Zipper Moveable Barrier System
Southbound PM Peak
Southbound AM Peak
W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R
Road Zipper - Innovative, Cost-Effective Solution
Increasing Safety Standards
Clear Need for Road Safety Solutions
Agenda
Our business today
Capitalizing on key megatrends
Growth initiatives
Three Priorities for Growth
Infrastructure Set to Grow Faster than the Market
Revenue
7%+
CAGR
Financial Overview
Brian Ketcham, SVP & CFO
Agenda
Improved performance amid market challenges
Balance sheet and capital allocation
How we measure success
Strategic Execution Driving Performance Improvement
5.4%
2017 2018 20192 2020
$1.45
2017 2018 20192 2020
See Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and earnings per share to adjusted figures for 2018 and 2019 at end of presentation.
2019 was a year of transition and transformation under the Foundation for Growth initiative
Nimble and Resilient COVID-19 Response
Safety First
Prioritizing safety with work-from-home policy, safety practices at all locations and restricting non-essential travel.
Business Continuity
Managing operations to minimize customer disruption and ensure continuity of supply.
Financial Flexibility
Strengthening our balance sheet and managing leverage.
Playing Offense
Positioning Lindsay to emerge a stronger company.
Agenda
Improved performance amid market challenges
Balance sheet and capital allocation
How we measure success
Strong Balance Sheet with Liquidity to Fund Growth
Capital Allocation Priorities
|
1
|
Support Growth
|
and Profitability of
|
Current Businesses
2 Acquisitions
|
3
|
Return Capital
|
|
to Shareholders
-
Working capital to support sales growth
-
New product development
-
Productivity investments
-
Align with strategic growth priorities
-
Leverage or add to existing capabilities
-
Deliver return on invested capital
-
Increase annual dividends
-
Opportunistic share repurchase
Capital Expenditures: Investing for Growth
Share repurchases totaling $186.3M have been made
-
$63.7M remains available under repurchase program
Agenda
Improved performance amid market challenges
Balance sheet and capital allocation
How we measure success
Disclaimer
Lindsay Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:42:01 UTC