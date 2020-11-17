Lindsay : Virtual Investor Presentation Slides Nov. 2020 0 11/17/2020 | 05:43pm EST Send by mail :

Safe-Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should understand that a number of factors could cause future economic and industry conditions, and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations, to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include but are not limited to those outlined in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 2 Investor Day Agenda Eastern Standard Time 10:00 - 10:05 Introduction Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO 10:05 - 10:20 Strategic Overview Tim Hassinger, President and CEO 10:20 - 10:40 Growth Through Innovation Randy Wood, COO 10:40 - 11:10 Q&A 11:10 - 11:25 Irrigation Gustavo Oberto, President - Irrigation 11:25 - 11:40 Infrastructure Scott Marion, President - Infrastructure 11:40 - 11:50 Financial Overview Brian Ketcham, SVP and CFO 11:50 - 12:20 Q&A 3 Lindsay Tim Hassinger, President and CEO K E Y M E S S A G E S F O R T H E D A Y Lindsay - Delivering Customer-First Innovation 12 3 Two market leading Successfully executed Building a powerful business platforms our transformation innovation engine Customer-First Innovation to Drive Growth and Outperform the Cycle 5 Agenda Lindsay today: Two strong platforms Our transformation: Foundation for growth Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth 6 Global Provider of Irrigation and Infrastructure Solutions Founded Global Mfg. Locations Employees Market cap 1955 9 ~1,125 ~$1.0B Lindsay Revenue Mix (Fiscal 2020) Headquarters U.S. Irrigation International Irrigation Infrastructure 46% 26% 28% Omaha, Nebraska * As of 8/31/2020 7 Two Strong Platforms Positioned to Win 1 Differentiated technology / capabilities 2 Global network with deep expertise 3 Addressing highly relevant global megatrends 8 Agenda Lindsay today: Two strong platforms Our transformation: Foundation for growth Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth 9 Our Transformation - Foundation for Growth Pre-2018 2018 - 2020 2020+ Established Businesses Initiated Strategic Transformation Innovation-Driven Growth Leading irrigation and Launched "Foundation for Growth" Accelerating technology infrastructure solutions - expanded technological capabilities, differentiation, continuous renewed culture improvement culture 10 Organizational Health - Significant Transformation Quartile First Second Third Fourth Organizational Health Our Behaviors • Build trust • Unlock creativity • Customer-first innovation • One Lindsay 201820192020 11 Delivered Operating Margin Commitment Expanded Margin by 360 bps 11.4% Enhanced Consolidated commercial excellence 7.8% Established and leveraged manufacturing Divested centralized footprint sourcing and 4 non-core shared services businesses FY2017 Fueled by Foundation for Growth FY2020 12 Agenda Lindsay today: Two strong platforms Our transformation: Foundation for growth Clear strategy: Innovation-driven growth 13 Our Vision To become the innovation and market leader through employee empowerment and superior execution. 14 Our Shift to Continuous Improvement Past Current Customer focus Strong Strong Organizational health Third quartile First quartile Sourcing / shared services Autonomous Leveraged Manufacturing By business Leveraged facilities Technology / innovation Competitive Leader 15 Strong Commitment to Sustainable Practices 1 2 3 4 5 Investing in Improving our Empowering Engaging in Operating sustainable operational and protecting our local with technologies footprint our people communities integrity Our mission is to provide solutions that conserve natural resources, enhance the quality of life for people, and expand our world's potential. 16 Executing Three Point Growth Strategy 1 2 3 Driving Widen irrigation Increase continuous technology leadership Road Zipper market improvement position penetration Strong Foundation • People • Processes • Profitability 17 G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 1 Driving Continuous Improvement Innovation Process Integrated Business Planning Business Central Business Process Management Lindsay Production System Foundation for Growth 18 G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 2 Widen Irrigation Technology Leadership Position Strategic Partnerships Predictive Analytics Agronomic Analysis Satellite Imagery Integration Daily Irrigation Scheduling 19 G R O W T H S T R A T E G Y 3 Increase Road Zipper System Market Penetration Focusing Earlier in Customer Project Timeline Planning/Design Existing Problem Lindsay "Shift Left" Strategy Expands Addressable Market Expanded Market Existing Market Grow sales funnel

Increase leasing business

Expand global reach

Innovative products 20 Acquisitions: A Contributor to Growth Growth Acquired Net Irrigate, LLC - April 2020 Initiated Strategic Transformation Enhanced commercial excellence Consolidated and leveraged our manufacturing footprint Established centralized sourcing and shared services Divested four non-core businesses Shifting to Growth 21 Clear Financial Goals Over the Next 5 Years (Annual Averages) EPS Growth Operating ROIC Organic Margin Revenue >10% Growth >10% >12% >5% 22 K E Y M E S S A G E S F O R T H E D A Y Lindsay - Delivering Customer-First Innovation 12 3 Two market leading Successfully executed Building a powerful business platforms our transformation innovation engine Customer-First Innovation to Drive Growth and Outperform the Cycle 23 Innovation Leadership Driving Growth Randy Wood, COO Agenda Record of innovation leadership Our innovation engine - delivering results Leveraging our technology capabilities 25 Innovation Leadership: Addressing Global Megatrends Key Trends Food Water Land Mobility Reducing Labor Security Scarcity Availability Safety Emissions Savings Capitalizing on global megatrends 26 A Legacy of Industry Firsts 1994 2001 2004 2012 2015 2017 R-MAC is Launched FieldSENTRY is the FieldNET is the Pivot Control is the FieldNET Advisor first first first first first is industry's cellular-based remote end gun web-based controller native app control retrofit first remote control controller with for mechanized (iOS & Android) that doesn't fully integrated solution On-Line Control irrigation in mechanized require a full panel cloud-based irrigation irrigation replacement scheduling tool Broadest Technology-Driven Ag Product Offering 27 Agenda Record of innovation leadership Our innovation engine - delivering results Leveraging our technology capabilities 28 The New Innovative Lindsay: Then + Now Past Process Customer-first, siloed Technology Decentralized Investment Competitive Growth via Competitive innovation Present Customer-first, collaborative Centralized Expanding Accelerating 29 Technology Adoption Growth Opportunities Current Center Pivot Telemetry Market Penetration 35%+ Opportunities to Drive Organic Growth Installed Base Add-ons: Machine analytics

Agronomic imagery

Variable rate application

Irrigation scheduling

Monitoring

Control 30 Accelerating Innovation Investment R&D Spending Core Engineering 38% Innovation 13% 20182020 Patent Activity Last 3 Years Applications Granted 3X increase 201820192020 31 R E S U L T S - C A S E S T U D Y Proven Innovative Solutions: Delivering Tangible Value Situation FieldNET Advisor Results Customer • North Central Nebraska Irrigator Challenges Maximize yield potential of crop genetics

Conserve water and energy resources Solution FieldNET Advisor managed irrigation recommendations for the season

Grower managed irrigation recommendations on neighboring field 3% 17% 9.3M 258% 4.7 months Increase in yield Reduction in water and energy usage Gallons water saved Customer ROI Payback 32 R E S U L T S Growth in Device Subscriptions Total Subscriptions Growth last two seasons 103,034 Outgrowing versus market 20% CAGR New device growth YoY 2X 80,991 68,309 Renewal rates ≈97% 59,116 2017 2018 2019 2020 33 Agenda Record of innovation leadership Our innovation engine - delivering results Leveraging our technology capabilities 34 Innovation Priorities Going Forward 1 2 3 Leverage common technology stack Breakthrough Infrastructure innovation Breakthrough Irrigation innovation 35 P R I O R I T Y # 1 Leverage Common Technology Stack for All Customer Platforms Common Technology Stack Irrigation Lighting Oil & Gas Rail Infrastructure Software | Firmware | Hardware | Manufacturing 36 P R I O R I T Y # 2 Breakthrough Infrastructure Innovation - RoadConnect Situation Status Today DoT's / municipalities have limited notification when a roadside safety device has been impacted

This can delay service and maintenance

Many entities lack an electronic catalog or GIS of all the devices they have in service Solution RoadConnect creates an integrated GIS-based portal that can monitor road safety device status

GIS-based portal that can monitor road safety device status ImpactAlert provides an automated alert

(text, email, call) whenever a road safety device has been triggered Connected Road Safety Market Opportunity $150M+ 5 Years Ago Today 5 Years Lindsay will leverage existing hardware and capabilities to participate in the growing road safety IIOT market 37 P R I O R I T Y # 3 Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Agronomic Imagery Situation Agronomic Imagery Results Customer • Corn Grower Challenges Plugged sprinklers go undetected

Crop suffers stress and does not reach full yield potential Solution Agronomic imagery can detect anomalies / signs of stress

Allowing early detection & corrective action

Utilize center pivot as in-field scanner Yield Map Crop Health - Sept Crop Health - June 87 bu/ac $3.8K 160% 7.5 months Yield increase Incremental profit Customer ROI* Payback* * Assuming issues detected on 1 in 10 pivots. 38 P R I O R I T Y # 3 Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - IIOT Machine Analytics The Technology Exists and is Deployed in Other Adjacent Industries Planned maintenance tracking Component level predictive analytics Real-time diagnostics and automated service scheduling 39 P R I O R I T Y # 3 Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot Advanced Agronomic Imagery IIOT Machine Monitoring & Analytics + Creating a new & disruptive machine platform 40 P R I O R I T Y # 3 Breakthrough Irrigation Innovation - Smart Pivot Situation Status Today Customers need more visibility of in-field operations to manage risk

in-field operations to manage risk Machine analytics have been prevalent in other equipment types, but not center pivots

Agronomic imagery is available, but cumbersome Solution Smart Pivot is the convergence of machine health analytics and advanced agronomic imagery on a common FieldNET ® platform

platform Reduce risk, simplify operations, allow more informed decisions Machine Analytics Market Opportunity $95M+ 5 Years Ago Today 5 Years Lindsay will develop machine analytics as a core innovation & leverage partnerships for agronomic imagery 41 Innovation Driven Growth - Clear Goals Vitality Index - New Product Revenue as % of Total Revenue ≈15% Smart Pivot Road Connect Zimmatic® Control Panels Expansion of FieldNET® FieldNET® ≈7% Advisor to 21 crops Pivot Watch™ and 18 countries ≈2% FY17 FY18 FY 19 FY 20 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23 • Includes annual revenues for 3 years from launch date • Excludes cannibalization 42 I N S U M M A R Y Innovation Driving Growth 1 2 3 Long record of innovation Accelerating investment New products driving leadership in our innovation engine growth • Solving global problems • Bringing disruptive technology • Projects in place and efficiently and sustainably to the market faster advancing for customers 43 Irrigation - Innovating and Expanding to Drive Growth Gustavo Oberto, President Agenda The business today - a differentiated platform Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 45 Global Leader in Mechanized Irrigation Systems $343.5M FY '20 $40.2M margin 11.7% - up 35% FY '20 operating FY '20 sales income operating >12M >90 6 Sold through >350 irrigated acres countries manufacturing exclusive dealers locations globally 46 L I N D S A Y D I F F E R E N T I A T I O N Delivering the Most Advanced Mechanized Irrigation Solutions Center Pivot Lateral Advanced Hose Variable Rate Systems Systems Telemetry & IoT Reels Irrigation 47 L I N D S A Y D I F F E R E N T I A T I O N Industry's Leading Fully-Integrated Suite of Intelligent Irrigation Tools Maximizing Efficiency 1 Monitor only with FieldNET Pivot Watch™ Capabilities Peace of mind

DIY installation

Energy efficient (Solar)

Low-cost entry point An Option for Every Grower 3 Analyze & Apply 2 Monitor & Control with FieldNET Advisor™ with FieldNET remote control • Daily irrigation scheduling • Crop water usage forecast • Automated VRI prescriptions • Retrofit or new applications • Conserve water & energy • Reduce labor & travel • Maximize yield & profit Lower operating costs Benefits 48 Agenda The business today - a differentiated platform Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 49 Market Trends Play to our Strengths as Irrigation Pioneer Megatrends Global food security Sustainability Farm economics Ag technology explosion Leveraging Our Competitive Advantages Differentiated technology solutions Fully integrated hardware + software model Global manufacturing + dealer network Driving towards our Strategy Revolutionizing agricultural irrigation through innovative, sustainable solutions for growers across the globe 50 T R E N D # 1 : F O O D S E C U R I T Y Global Food Security - Producing More Food while Conserving Resources Growth in Increase in Food Production World Population Required by 2050 2050 2017 7.6B 9.8B Requires more productive and sustainable farming practices 20% of irrigated acres produce 40% of the food Source: USDA 51 T R E N D # 2 : S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y Shift to Mechanized Irrigation Delivers Significant Advantages Evolution in Percent of Irrigated Acres Using Mechanized Irrigation (North America) 4% 10% 11% 8% 50% 35% +1,200 bps 35% 47% 1998 2018 Drip / Micro Other Sprinkler Gravity Pivots / Laterals Mechanized Irrigation Advantages: Water savings

Improved yield

Reduced labor Source: USDA 52 T R E N D # 2 : S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y Lindsay - Meeting the Sustainability Challenge By 2022, Lindsay Will Help Farmers Save… Water Energy 700 billion gallons of water: >1 billion kilowatt hours of energy: enough to fill a lake which is equivalent to annual emissions from 10% larger than the ~200,000 passenger vehicles burning Lake of the Ozarks 100M gallons of fuel Source: World Resources Institute 53 T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S Challenging Farm Economics Driving New Solutions Net farm income

Federal government direct farm program paymentsNeed for • Farm finances NEW solutions Trade disputes

Global competition 54 T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S Irrigation Significantly Improves Yield and ROI Bushels Nebraska Corn Yield - Irrigated vs. Dryland per acre 12-Year 250 Drought Average 200 190.1 Irrigated 195 150 Dryland +44% +225% 135 100 50 58.5 0 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: USDA 55 T R E N D # 3 : F A R M E C O N O M I C S Irrigated Production Payback - Case Study Situation Customer Corn Grower Challenges Cannot count on rainfall alone to generate high or consistent yield

Drought can wipe out an entire season Solution Mechanized irrigation provides the most cost effective and efficient means of addressing yield uncertainty due to moisture Benefits 45% Increase in yield and revenue $29K Incremental revenue per field (123 acre @ $3.90) 2.9 Payback years 56 T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H Ag Tech Explosion is Underway The Changing Ag Tech Landscape Digital agronomy and production Precision irrigation

IoT monitoring platforms Planning and farm management Farm management information systems

Small holder farms Market access and financing Finance and insurance

Farmland analysis Adoption of GPS Guidance in Major Crops Source: USDA ERS 65% 5% GPS Guidance 2001 2004 2007 2010 2013 2016 Large Market Opportunity Differentiated technology solutions

Vertically & fully integrated hardware + software model

Strategic partnerships 57 T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H How Technology Drives Market Share High Correlation Between FieldNET Penetration and Zimmatic Market Share Slope: 68% Every 1% increase in FieldNET penetration correlates with a ~0.68% boost in local Zimmatic Zimmatic market share Market +1.0% Share +0.68% FieldNET Zimmatic FieldNET Installed Base Penetration penetration market share 58 T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H Hear It Directly From Our Customers 59 T R E N D # 4 : A G T E C H FieldNET Advisor - Differentiated Innovation Only single platform experience with remote management and agronomic information all under one roof Data-driven irrigation decisions Removes guesswork Unlocks science-based recommendations for the 86% of growers that don't utilize any science or technology-based tools when deciding when, where and how much to irrigate Industry's first fully-integratedcloud-based scheduling tool 60 Agenda The business today - a differentiated platform Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 61 Driving Growth to Outperform the Cycle 1 Differentiating solutions and strategic partnerships to accelerate technology penetration 2 Leverage global manufacturing footprint and distribution to drive international growth 3 Accelerate organic growth through conversion and replacement opportunities 62 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1 Innovation and Partnerships to Accelerate Technology Adoption 1 2 Industry-leading Innovation FieldNET renewal rate Strategic Collaborations ~97% 174% YOY growth in new subs for FY20 63 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1 Technology Penetration will Drive Growth Why we will outperform the cycle Differentiating solutions attracts competitive customers

Partnerships open channels and competitive customer access

New customer-dealer relationships enable machine sales growth Differentiating Solutions • Pivot Watch Low cost, do-it-yourself installation • FieldNET Advisor Simple, daily irrigation recommendations • Smart Pivot Agronomy and machine analytics • Partnerships Expand the circle of innovation 64 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2 Leverage Global Manufacturing Footprint and Distribution: Global Mechanized Irrigation Market: $1.2B Addressable Market by Region $550M $320M N. America EMEA $130M Asia Pacific Manufacturing Sales / Service Center $200M S. America 65 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 3 Accelerate Organic Growth: Replacement Opportunities in North America and Conversion Opportunities Globally Replacement in North America Global Conversion Replacement of aged machines

Loyal and competitive aftermarket growth opportunities

Penetrate installed base with FieldNET ® 285,000+ center pivot installed base in North America Other / Low Pressure Mechanical 9% 88% Gravity Fed 3% 646M Acres Irrigated Globally 66 Irrigation Positioned to Exceed Market Growth Global Irrigation Revenue 7%+ ~$500M CAGR $344M 20202025 Mgmt. Est. Market CAGR ~5% Key Drivers Technology driven growth

Global irrigation expansion

Driving conversion and replacement opportunities 67 I N S U M M A R Y Innovation Will Drive Growth We are an industry leader and true global competitor with a local presence in all key mechanized irrigation markets

Market leadership in the innovation space will expand customer access and grow market share

Significant organic growth opportunities exist with global conversions, replacement of aging machines and technology penetration 68 Infrastructure - Leveraging Our Market Lead to Drive Growth Scott Marion, President Agenda Our business today Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 70 Global Provider of Road Safety Solutions up 42% $131.2M FY '20 $43.7M margin 33.4% up 164% FY '20 operating FY '20 sales income operating Three Solutions Road Zipper System® Road Safety Products Road Marking Tape innovative moveable crash cushions, end easy to apply and fast road barrier treatments, attenuators, and to remove temporary other road safety solutions road markings Sold through >70 Dealers globally 71 W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R Road Zipper - Delivers Significant Advantages Key Advantages  Increases road capacity  Lower cost than constructing new lanes, faster implementation  Improves commuter travel time  Reduces carbon footprint  Operates in all weather conditions  Reusable Road Zipper Moveable Barrier System Southbound PM Peak Southbound AM Peak 72 W H A T I S R O A D Z I P P E R Road Zipper - Innovative, Cost-Effective Solution Cost Per Lane Mile Tunnel $188M¹ Bridge Urban$11M¹ Freeway Rural Freeway Road Zipper $1.7M System ¹ Washington State Department of Transportation, http://americandreamcoalition.org/highways/HighwayCosts.pdf 73 Agenda Our business today Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 74 Market Trends Play to our Strengths as Innovative Infrastructure Leader Megatrends Congestion growth Aging infrastructure Increasing safety standards Technology explosion Leveraging Our Drive Towards Our Competitive Advantages Purpose-Driven Vision First mover advantage Premier provider of innovative Innovative technologies and customizable solutions that Global footprint mobilize global populations safely and sustainably. 75 T R E N D # 1 Congestion Growth - Plays to Road Zipper Strengths U.S. Dept. of Transportation Key Report "Beyond Traffic 2045" • U.S. population growth +70M by 2045 • Current annual cost of $160B congestion in delays / fuel • Average hours spent in 42 hrs traffic annually Policy Solutions Increase infrastructure capacity

- build bridges, roads

- build bridges, roads Use existing facilities more effectively, use better technology Road Zipper is making the roads we have work, at a fraction of the cost 76 T R E N D # 2 Aging Infrastructure - Provides Opportunity Percent of GDP Spent on Infrastructure 4.2% 2.5% 2016 - 2025 U.S. underinvesting in infrastructure by $2T1 1930s2019 Big need, but fewer dollars = opportunity for Lindsay's Road Zipper System Note 1. 2017 ASCE Infrastructure Report Card 77 T R E N D # 3 Increasing Safety Standards Clear Need for Road Safety Solutions • Road traffic as cause for deaths for #1 cause children, young adults 5-29 yrs. • Risk of dying in crash in low income 3X higher versus high income countries Deaths on the Road Globally A road user will die in 0:20 Today This month This year 2,476 39,595 1,060,365 Lindsay products are effective at reducing serious injuries and deaths Source: WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 78 T R E N D # 4 Technology Explosion The New Mobility Technology Ecosystem Large Market Opportunity • Total market space estimated to be ~$2.5B1 • Lindsay targeting asset management estimated to be ~$150M • RoadConnect platform • Unlimited device plug-in capability 1 U.S. Intelligent transportation systems market, 2019 RoadConnect begins our technology journey 79 Agenda Our business today Capitalizing on key megatrends Growth initiatives 80 Three Priorities for Growth 1 Increase Road Zipper market penetration via 'shift left' strategy 2 3 Accelerate innovation to expand product offerings Drive expansion into new / international markets 81 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1 Increase Road Zipper Market Penetration via 'Shift Left' Strategy Ideation & Pre-planning Planning Finalize funding "Shift Left" Strategies Engage with target stakeholders at design stage of project

Leverage innovation to offer alternate market expansion (security, urban, etc.) Bid process Award phase Execute Goals More predictable revenue

Higher growth trajectory

Increased leasing business 82 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1 Customer-First Innovation - Case Study: Highways England • UK is set to exit the EU on 12/31/20 • Exit will impact travel to and from the EU • Current motorway configuration estimated to cause hours of delays • The Road Zipper System was deemed to be the best solution to minimize the disruption Preferred solution to solve a global problem 83 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 1 Large and Robust Road Zipper Funnel of $800M+ Leads Pre-qualified Qualified Firm Expected 25-50% 51-75% $640M+ $160M+ Tracking 100+ active projects

Shift left has produced the strongest pipeline of projects ever

Growth in lease business which will reduce lumpiness

20+ countries have active opportunities Strong pipeline of projects is a key to future success 84 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2 Accelerating Innovation; Mobility is the Difference Barrier provides the protection that saves lives

Machine makes us unique by providing mobility

Customer-first innovation

innovation More innovation coming… powered by RoadConnect Unveiling the next generation Road Zipper machine 85 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 2 Regulatory Change Sparks Innovation U.S. road safety Required updating Contractor inspired innovation with new standards updated product portfolio products Customer-first innovation success 86 G R O W T H P R I O R I T Y # 3 Drive Expansion Into New / International Markets Addressable Market by Region - Total of $4B $2B $800M EMEA N. America $800M AsiaPacific Manufacturing $400M S. America Road Zipper and road safety product commercial actions and innovations position Lindsay for growth 87 Infrastructure Set to Grow Faster than the Market Revenue 7%+ CAGR ~$190M  Road Zipper 'shift left' strategy $131M  Customer-first innovations  Global expansion 2020 2025 Mgmt. Est. Market CAGR ~4% 88 I N S U M M A R Y Strong Growth Ahead Infrastructure sales funnel is robust and best it has ever been

Accelerate innovation to continue to provide differentiated offerings

Road Zipper continued expansion into global application 89 Financial Overview Brian Ketcham, SVP & CFO Agenda Improved performance amid market challenges Balance sheet and capital allocation How we measure success 91 Strategic Execution Driving Performance Improvement Revenue ($ Million) Operating Margin1 +360 Diluted EPS1 +64% $518 $548 $444 $474 bps 8.9% 7.8% 11.4% $3.56 $2.94 $2.17 2017 2018 20192 2020 5.4% 2017 2018 20192 2020 $1.45 2017 2018 20192 2020 1. See Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and earnings per share to adjusted figures for 2018 and 2019 at end of presentation. 92 2. 2019 was a year of transition and transformation under the Foundation for Growth initiative Operating Margin Target Achieved in a Challenging Ag Market Environment 11.4% 7.8% +360 bps 2017 Divestitures Margin Road Zipper Irrigation Increase in 2020 Improvement "Shift Left" Headwinds Corporate Cost Initiatives Strategy Establishing a new floor for operating margin 93 Nimble and Resilient COVID-19 Response Safety First Prioritizing safety with work-from-home policy, safety practices at all locations and restricting non-essential travel. Business Continuity Managing operations to minimize customer disruption and ensure continuity of supply. Financial Flexibility Strengthening our balance sheet and managing leverage. Playing Offense Positioning Lindsay to emerge a stronger company. 94 Agenda Improved performance amid market challenges Balance sheet and capital allocation How we measure success 95 Strong Balance Sheet with Liquidity to Fund Growth Adequate No Near-Term Substantial Room with Covenant Liquidity Debt Maturities Limits $171M $116M 1.5x Total Debt Funded Debt to Available liquidity $115M EBITDA leverage Maturities due in 2030 (3.0x covenant limit) 96 Capital Allocation Priorities 1 Support Growth and Profitability of Current Businesses 2 Acquisitions 3 Return Capital to Shareholders Working capital to support sales growth

New product development

Productivity investments

Align with strategic growth priorities

Leverage or add to existing capabilities

Deliver return on invested capital

Increase annual dividends

Opportunistic share repurchase 97 Capital Expenditures: Investing for Growth Capex Exceeds Depreciation Last 2 Years 2020 Capex Components ($ Million) - Focused on New Products $25 IT/Other $20 Capex 7% $15 Replacement 12% $10 $5 Depreciation Productivity 13% $0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Growth/New Products 68% 98 Returning Capital to Shareholders Dividend Growth (Dividends per share) 15% $1.26 CAGR $0.34 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Share Repurchases (Diluted shares outstanding) 12.7M-14% 10.9M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Share repurchases totaling $186.3M have been made

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lindsay Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

